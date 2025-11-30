Vote: Iowa Boys High School Basketball 4A Preseason Player Of The Year
In a few months, we will name the Class 4A player of the year in Iowa boys high school basketball.
But before we can reach that point, we need to crown the preseason player of the year in Iowa for boys high school basketball.
And that is where you, the fans, come in.
High School on SI has narrowed down the list of candidates to these nominees for the preseason player of the year.
The following are the nominees with stats provided by Bound from the 2024-25 season. Vote as often as you like for your favorite candidate, as the winner will be announced once voting as concluded.
Voting runs through Sunday, December 7 at 11:59 p.m. CST.
Nominees For Iowa Boys High School Basketball Class 4A Preseason Player Of The Year
Rio Aguirre, Ankeny
Aguirre posted 20 points per game with almost six rebounds, five assists and a steal for the Hawks.
Josiah Harrington, North Scott
As a sophomore, Harrington averaged 19 points with nearly seven rebounds and over two assists and two steals a night.
Jeremiah Washpun, Iowa City Liberty
Another youngster, Washpun put up 19 points per game as a 10th-grader for the Lightning, adding four rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Evan Jacobson, Waukee
The Texas A&M two-sport recruit, Jacobson looks to close his incredible career off after averaging 18 points, nine rebounds, two assists and a steal per game last year.
Tevin Schultz, Dubuque Senior
Schultz was the leader for the Rams, posting 18 points, seven rebounds, two assists and over a steal per game.
Will Gerdes, Cedar Falls
Gerdes is as good a big man as you will find, averaging 16.5 points, five rebounds, two blocks, two assists and a steal per game as a junior.
Colin Rice, Waukee Northwest
Rice posted 12.5 points with seven rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals per game for the balanced Wolves last winter.
Landon Davis, Waukee Northwest
Speaking of the balanced Wolves, Davis returns after averaging 10 points, 6.4 rebounds, three assists and over three blocks per game.
Charlie King, Des Moines Roosevelt
Just a junior, King is coming off a season that saw him put up over 17 points and grab more than seven rebounds per game, adding two steals and 1.5 assists.
About Our Preseason Player of the Year Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.