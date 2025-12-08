Iowa High School Girls Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 8, 2025
Two familiar foes remain atop the latest High School on SI Iowa girls state power rankings, as Johnston and Dowling Catholic have opened the year unbeaten.
The Dragons are two-time defending Class 5A state champions with Notre Dame commit Jenica Lewis at the forefront of the attack. The Maroons will be trying to knock them from that spot behind Ellie Muller, who has committed to Missouri.
Rounding out the Top 5 is Waukee Northwest, another 5A contender, along with 4A heavyweights Dallas Center-Grimes and Norwalk.
Here is the High School on SI Iowa girls basketball Top 25 state rankings:
1. Johnston (Class 5A, 4-0)
Previous Rank: No. 1
Last Week: Along with a 31-point win over Southeast Polk, the Dragons handled Waukee, 87-45.
2. Dowling Catholic (5A, 3-0)
Previous Rank: No. 2
Last Week: After stepping out of state for a pair of games in Minnesota, the Maroons looked the part of a state contender, blasting Urbandale, 85-30.
3. Waukee Northwest (5A, 3-1)
Previous Rank: No. 3
Last Week: The Wolves rebounded from an out-of-state loss, earning three wins.
4. Dallas Center-Grimes (4A, 3-0)
Previous Rank: No. 4
Last Week: Allowing under 40 points per game, the Mustangs have earned wins over North Polk and Des Moines Christian already this season.
5. Norwalk (4A, 4-0)
Previous Rank: No. 5
Last Week: Three double-digit wins were followed by a nine-point victory over Pella.
6. Council Bluffs St. Albert (1A, 4-0)
Previous Rank: No. 8
Last Week: The defending 1A state champs got by a pesky Clarinda team.
7. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (4A, 2-0)
Previous Rank: No. 11
Last Week: After holding Lewis Central to 14 points, Heelan limited Sioux City East to 46 in a 31-point victory
8. Williamsburg (3A, 4-0)
Previous Rank: No. 13
Last Week: The Raiders are legit, knocking off Cedar Rapids Xavier and getting by Center Point-Urbana, along with a 26-point victory over Iowa City Liberty.
9. Waverly-Shell Rock (4A, 5-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Last Week: The Go-Hawks have been as hot as anybody in the state to begin the year, reeling off impressive wins, including a six-point victory over Cedar Rapids Xavier.
10. Cherokee (3A, 2-0)
Previous Rank: No. 14
Last Week: The Braves have scored at least 60 both times out, holding off a tough Emmetsburg team, 60-55.
11. Denver (2A, 3-0)
Previous Rank: No. 15
12. Treynor (2A, 3-0)
Previous Rank: No. 16
13. Iowa City High (5A, 4-0)
Previous Rank: No. 18
14. Iowa City West (5A, 1-1)
Previous Rank: No. 9
15. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5A, 2-1)
Previous Rank: No. 10
16. Maquoketa (3A, 2-2)
Previous Rank: No. 6
17. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A, 2-2)
Previous Rank: No. 12
18. Bishop Garrigan (1A, 2-0)
Previous Rank: No. 20
19. Newell-Fonda (1A, 2-0)
Previous Rank: No. 21
20. Maquoketa Valley (2A, 2-0)
Previous Rank: No. 25
21. North Polk (4A, 2-1)
Previous Rank: No. 23
22. Des Moines Christian (3A, 2-2)
Previous Rank: No. 24
23. Hinton (2A, 2-1)
Previous Rank: No. 7
24. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1A, 2-1)
Previous Rank: No. 22
25 Cedar Rapids Washington (5A, 1-2)
Previous Rank: No. 17
Dropped out: No. 19 Iowa City Liberty.
Other teams receiving votes: Ankeny; Waukee; Spirit Lake; Ankeny Centennial.