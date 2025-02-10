Latest boys basketball rankings released by Iowa High School Athletic Association
The latest official boys basketball rankings from the Iowa High School Athletic Association were released on Monday, as Class 1A and 2A are expected to find out their regional assignments here soon.
Cedar Falls (Class 4A), Clear Lake (3A), Hull Western Christian (2A) and Bellevue Marquette (1A) all remained in the top spots of their respective classes.
Here are the latest IHSAA boys basketball rankings:
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
(Feb. 10, 2025)
Class 4A
1. Cedar Falls; 2. Valley; 3. Linn-Mar; 4. Waukee Northwest; 5. Dubuque Senior; 6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 7. Ames; 8. Waukee; 9. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln; 10. Cedar Rapids Prairie.
Class 3A
1. Clear Lake; 2. Decorah; 3. Knoxville; 4. Ballard; 5. Storm Lake; 6. Waverly-Shell Rock; 7. MOC-Floyd Valley; 8. ADM; 9. Pella; 10. Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Class 2A
1. Hull Western Christian; 2. Carroll Kuemper; 3. West Lyon; 4. Unity Christian; 5. Grundy Center; 6. Grand View Christian; 7. Treynor; 8. Cascade; 9. Aplington-Parkersburg; 10. West Burlington.
Class 1A
1. Bellevue Marquette; 2. Madrid; 3. MMCRU; 4. ACGC; 5. St. Edmond; 6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck; 7. Coon Rapids-Bayard; 8. North Linn; 9. Woodbine; 10. Burlington Notre Dame.