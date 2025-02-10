High School

Latest boys basketball rankings released by Iowa High School Athletic Association

District pairings for Classes 1A, 2A expected to be revealed on Monday

Dana Becker

Ankeny's LaMarious Clark (3) and Luke Anderson (5) force a timeout during a game against Cedar Falls on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Ankeny High School.
Ankeny's LaMarious Clark (3) and Luke Anderson (5) force a timeout during a game against Cedar Falls on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Ankeny High School. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The latest official boys basketball rankings from the Iowa High School Athletic Association were released on Monday, as Class 1A and 2A are expected to find out their regional assignments here soon.

Cedar Falls (Class 4A), Clear Lake (3A), Hull Western Christian (2A) and Bellevue Marquette (1A) all remained in the top spots of their respective classes. 

Here are the latest IHSAA boys basketball rankings: 

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

(Feb. 10, 2025)

Class 4A

1. Cedar Falls; 2. Valley; 3. Linn-Mar; 4. Waukee Northwest; 5. Dubuque Senior; 6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 7. Ames; 8. Waukee; 9. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln; 10. Cedar Rapids Prairie.

Class 3A

1. Clear Lake; 2. Decorah; 3. Knoxville; 4. Ballard; 5. Storm Lake; 6. Waverly-Shell Rock; 7. MOC-Floyd Valley; 8. ADM; 9. Pella; 10. Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Class 2A

1. Hull Western Christian; 2. Carroll Kuemper; 3. West Lyon; 4. Unity Christian; 5. Grundy Center; 6. Grand View Christian; 7. Treynor; 8. Cascade; 9. Aplington-Parkersburg; 10. West Burlington.

Class 1A

1. Bellevue Marquette; 2. Madrid; 3. MMCRU; 4. ACGC; 5. St. Edmond; 6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck; 7. Coon Rapids-Bayard; 8. North Linn; 9. Woodbine; 10. Burlington Notre Dame.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa