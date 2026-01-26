Iowa High School Girls Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Jan. 26, 2026
Only a handful of teams remain unbeaten in Iowa girls high school basketball, and two-time defending Class 5A state champion Johnston is one of those.
The Dragons continue to pile up victories both against teams inside the state and out led by Notre Dame commit Jenica Lewis.
Sioux City Bishop Heelan is another unbeaten, as the Crusaders are now ranked two in the state power rankings.
Here is the High School on SI Iowa girls basketball Top 25 state rankings:
1. Johnston (Class 5A, 14-0)
Previous Rank: No. 1
Last Week: The senior class for the Dragons has not lost at home, adding a 60-54 win over Waukee Northwest to the resume.
2. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (4A, 14-0)
Previous Rank: No. 3
Last Week: The Crusaders earned a hard-fought 51-48 victory over Millard West from Nebraska while rolling Sioux City North, 85-32.
3. Dowling Catholic (5A, 13-2)
Previous Rank: No. 4
Last Week: A 38-point win over West Des Moines Valley highlighted the week for the Maroons.
4. Waukee Northwest (5A, 9-4)
Previous Rank: No. 2
Last Week: A loss to Johnston snapped the six-game win streak for the Wolves.
5. Maquoketa (3A, 13-2)
Previous Rank: No. 5
Last Week: Make it a dozen in a row for the Cardinals since a loss to 5A Iowa City Liberty.
6. Newell-Fonda (1A, 14-0)
Previous Rank: No. 6
Last Week: The Mustangs hold an average margin of victory of nearly 37 points.
7. Mount Vernon (3A, 14-2)
Previous Rank: No. 7
Last Week: Make it 12 straight after a 66-38 victory over Marion.
8. Dallas Center-Grimes (4A, 12-2)
Previous Rank: No. 8
Last Week: The Mustangs added a 52-35 win vs. Williamsburg ahead of a showdown with Ankeny.
9. Council Bluffs St. Albert (1A, 14-2)
Previous Rank: No. 9
Last Week: Three dominating wins were followed up by an out-of-state loss.
10. Carlisle (4A, 14-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Last Week: Make it 14 in a row for Carlisle, as they prepare for a rematch with North Polk down the road.
11. North Polk (4A, 13-2)
Previous Rank: No. 11
12. Clear Creek-Amana (4A, 13-0)
Previous Rank: No. 12
13. Denver (2A, 13-1)
Previous Rank: No. 13
14. Waverly-Shell Rock (4A, 13-1)
Previous Rank: No. 14
15. Norwalk (4A, 13-1)
Previous Rank: No. 16
16. Treynor (2A, 12-1)
Previous Rank: No. 17
17. Bishop Garrigan (1A, 13-2)
Previous Rank: No. 18
18. Des Moines Christian (3A, 14-2)
Previous Rank: No. 19
19. West Des Moines Valley (5A, 8-6)
Previous Rank: No. 10
20. Hinton (2A, 13-1)
Previous Rank: No. 20
21. Iowa City High (5A, 13-3)
Previous Rank: No. 22
22. Iowa City West (5A, 11-4)
Previous Rank: No. 15
23. Cedar Falls (5A, 12-3)
Previous Rank: No. 21
24. Ankeny (5A, 10-4)
Previous Rank: No. 23
25. Maquoketa Valley (2A, 14-1)
Previous Rank: No. 24
Dropped out: No. 25 Cherokee.