Latest Iowa Girls High School Volleyball Rankings
The latest Iowa girls high school volleyball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have been released, as the seventh edition comes with some news regarding the postseason.
The IGHSAU announced that regional pairings in all five classifications will be revealed on Thursday, October 9. That means teams will know their road to the state tournament in Coralville.
All five No. 1 teams remained the same once again this week, as Waukee Northwest (Class 5A), Clear Creek-Amana (4A), Western Christian (3A), Denver (2A) and Saint Ansgar (1A) hold down the top spots.
These rankings will be important as they will decide home-court advantage during the upcoming postseason matches.
Here are the latest Iowa girls high school volleyball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union:
Iowa Girls High School Volleyball Rankings
Class 5A
- Waukee Northwest
- Ankeny Centennial
- Dowling Catholic
- Pleasant Valley
- Waukee
- Ankeny
- West Des Moines Valley
- Iowa City West
- Iowa City Liberty
- Cedar Falls
- Bettendorf
- Indianola
- Waterloo West
- Sioux City East
- Dubuque Hempstead
Class 4A
- Clear Creek-Amana
- Sioux Center
- Pella
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Norwalk
- North Scott
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Solon
- Marion
- MOC-Floyd Valley
- Ballard
- Western Dubuque
- ADM
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
Class 3A
- Western Christian
- Davenport Assumption
- Cherokee
- Red Oak
- Humboldt
- Kuemper Catholic
- Mid-Prairie
- Mount Vernon
- West Delaware
- Unity Christian
- Center Point-Urbana
- Roland-Story
- Wilton
- Dubuque Wahlert
- Clarinda
Class 2A
- Denver
- Dike-New Hartford
- Hinton
- Grundy Center
- Beckman Catholic
- Union
- Riverside
- Regina Catholic
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Sumner-Fredericksburg
- Wapsie Valley
- Emmetsburg
- Jesup
- Woodward-Granger
- Treynor
Class 1A
- Saint Ansgar
- Holy Trinity Catholic
- North Tama
- Sidney
- Janesville
- East Mills
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- BLCUW
- Ankeny Christian
- Springville
- Council Bluffs St. Albert
- West Monona
- Cedar Ridge Christian
- Boyden-Hull
- Dunkerton