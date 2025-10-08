High School

Latest Iowa Girls High School Volleyball Rankings

Regional pairings will be released this week

Dike-New Hartford's Maryn Bixby (2) celebrates an ace serve during the Class 2A IGHSAU Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state volleyball championship match between Dike-New Hartford and Hinton, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. / Joseph Cress / USA TODAY NETWORK

The latest Iowa girls high school volleyball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have been released, as the seventh edition comes with some news regarding the postseason.

The IGHSAU announced that regional pairings in all five classifications will be revealed on Thursday, October 9. That means teams will know their road to the state tournament in Coralville.

All five No. 1 teams remained the same once again this week, as Waukee Northwest (Class 5A), Clear Creek-Amana (4A), Western Christian (3A), Denver (2A) and Saint Ansgar (1A) hold down the top spots.

These rankings will be important as they will decide home-court advantage during the upcoming postseason matches.

Here are the latest Iowa girls high school volleyball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union:

Iowa Girls High School Volleyball Rankings

Class 5A

  1. Waukee Northwest
  2. Ankeny Centennial
  3. Dowling Catholic
  4. Pleasant Valley
  5. Waukee
  6. Ankeny
  7. West Des Moines Valley
  8. Iowa City West
  9. Iowa City Liberty
  10. Cedar Falls
  11. Bettendorf
  12. Indianola
  13. Waterloo West
  14. Sioux City East
  15. Dubuque Hempstead

Class 4A

  1. Clear Creek-Amana
  2. Sioux Center
  3. Pella
  4. Dallas Center-Grimes
  5. Norwalk
  6. North Scott
  7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  8. Solon
  9. Marion
  10. MOC-Floyd Valley
  11. Ballard
  12. Western Dubuque
  13. ADM
  14. Waverly-Shell Rock
  15. Sioux City Bishop Heelan

Class 3A

  1. Western Christian
  2. Davenport Assumption
  3. Cherokee
  4. Red Oak
  5. Humboldt
  6. Kuemper Catholic
  7. Mid-Prairie
  8. Mount Vernon
  9. West Delaware
  10. Unity Christian
  11. Center Point-Urbana
  12. Roland-Story
  13. Wilton
  14. Dubuque Wahlert
  15. Clarinda

Class 2A

  1. Denver
  2. Dike-New Hartford
  3. Hinton
  4. Grundy Center
  5. Beckman Catholic
  6. Union
  7. Riverside
  8. Regina Catholic
  9. Aplington-Parkersburg
  10. Sumner-Fredericksburg
  11. Wapsie Valley
  12. Emmetsburg
  13. Jesup
  14. Woodward-Granger
  15. Treynor

Class 1A

  1. Saint Ansgar
  2. Holy Trinity Catholic
  3. North Tama
  4. Sidney
  5. Janesville
  6. East Mills
  7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  8. BLCUW
  9. Ankeny Christian
  10. Springville
  11. Council Bluffs St. Albert
  12. West Monona
  13. Cedar Ridge Christian
  14. Boyden-Hull
  15. Dunkerton

Published
