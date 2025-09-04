High School

Latest Iowa girls high school volleyball rankings released

All five No. 1 teams remain same in Week 2 rankings

Dana Becker

Ankeny Centennial's Nora Bockes (4) serves the ball during a tournament at Ankeny Centennial High School on Aug. 30, 2025, in Ankeny.
The second edition of the Iowa GIrls High School Athletic Union volleyball rankings have been released, as all five No. 1 teams remained the same from the first week.

Waukee Northwest (Class 5A), Clear Creek-Amana (4A), Western Christian (3A), Denver (2A) and Holy Trinity Catholic (1A) are the top-ranked teams in their respective classifications.

Several teams, though, made impressive climbs in the rankings including Ankeny Centennial, as they moved from fourth to second in 5A while intra-city rival Ankeny went from No. 9 to third.

Marion Makes Jump in Latest Volleyball Rankings

Marion jumped into the rankings, checking in at No. 9 in 3A, as did Western Dubuque, as they were unranked and are now 11th in 3A. Cherokee moved up from 12th to fifth in 3A while Gladbrook-Reinbeck is now seventh after sitting 10th last week.

Newcomers to the rankings along with Marion and Western Dubuque include Cedar Rapids Prairie (5A), Van Meter (3A), Lawton-Bronson (2A) and Council Bluffs St. Albert (1A).

Here are the second edition of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union volleyball rankings:

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS

Week 2

Class 5A

  1. Waukee Northwest
  2. Ankeny Centennial
  3. Ankeny
  4. Waukee
  5. Pleasant Valley
  6. Iowa City West
  7. Iowa City Liberty
  8. Dowling Catholic
  9. Cedar Falls
  10. West Des Moines Valley
  11. Bettendorf
  12. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
  13. Johnston
  14. Iowa City High
  15. Cedar Rapids Prairie

Class 4A

  1. Clear Creek-Amana
  2. Pella
  3. North Scott
  4. Norwalk
  5. Sioux Center
  6. MOC-Floyd Valley
  7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  8. Sioux City Bishop Heelan
  9. Marion
  10. ADM
  11. Western Dubuque
  12. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  13. Dallas Center-Grimes
  14. Ballard
  15. Nevada

Class 3A

  1. Western Christian
  2. Carroll Kuemper
  3. Davenport Assumption
  4. Mid-Prairie
  5. Cherokee
  6. West Delaware
  7. Humboldt
  8. Mount Vernon
  9. Wilton
  10. Clarinda
  11. Red Oak
  12. Roland-Story
  13. Center Point-Urbana
  14. Anamosa
  15. Van Meter

Class 2A

  1. Denver
  2. Hinton
  3. Union
  4. Iowa City Regina
  5. Grundy Center
  6. Dike-New Hartford
  7. Dyersville Beckman
  8. Riverside
  9. Aplington-Parkersburg
  10. Jesup
  11. Wapsie Valley
  12. Sumner-Fredericksburg
  13. Treynor
  14. Emmetsburg
  15. Lawton-Bronson

Class 1A

  1. Holy Trinity Catholic
  2. North Tama
  3. Saint Ansgar
  4. Janesville
  5. Springville
  6. East Mills
  7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  8. BCLUW
  9. Fremont-Mills
  10. Dunkerton
  11. Sidney
  12. Southeast Warren
  13. Boyden-Hull
  14. Ankeny Christian
  15. Council Bluffs St. Albert

Published
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

