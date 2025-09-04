Latest Iowa girls high school volleyball rankings released
The second edition of the Iowa GIrls High School Athletic Union volleyball rankings have been released, as all five No. 1 teams remained the same from the first week.
Waukee Northwest (Class 5A), Clear Creek-Amana (4A), Western Christian (3A), Denver (2A) and Holy Trinity Catholic (1A) are the top-ranked teams in their respective classifications.
Several teams, though, made impressive climbs in the rankings including Ankeny Centennial, as they moved from fourth to second in 5A while intra-city rival Ankeny went from No. 9 to third.
Marion Makes Jump in Latest Volleyball Rankings
Marion jumped into the rankings, checking in at No. 9 in 3A, as did Western Dubuque, as they were unranked and are now 11th in 3A. Cherokee moved up from 12th to fifth in 3A while Gladbrook-Reinbeck is now seventh after sitting 10th last week.
Newcomers to the rankings along with Marion and Western Dubuque include Cedar Rapids Prairie (5A), Van Meter (3A), Lawton-Bronson (2A) and Council Bluffs St. Albert (1A).
Here are the second edition of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union volleyball rankings:
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS
(Courtesy the IGHSAU)
Week 2
Class 5A
- Waukee Northwest
- Ankeny Centennial
- Ankeny
- Waukee
- Pleasant Valley
- Iowa City West
- Iowa City Liberty
- Dowling Catholic
- Cedar Falls
- West Des Moines Valley
- Bettendorf
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Johnston
- Iowa City High
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
Class 4A
- Clear Creek-Amana
- Pella
- North Scott
- Norwalk
- Sioux Center
- MOC-Floyd Valley
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- Marion
- ADM
- Western Dubuque
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Ballard
- Nevada
Class 3A
- Western Christian
- Carroll Kuemper
- Davenport Assumption
- Mid-Prairie
- Cherokee
- West Delaware
- Humboldt
- Mount Vernon
- Wilton
- Clarinda
- Red Oak
- Roland-Story
- Center Point-Urbana
- Anamosa
- Van Meter
Class 2A
- Denver
- Hinton
- Union
- Iowa City Regina
- Grundy Center
- Dike-New Hartford
- Dyersville Beckman
- Riverside
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Jesup
- Wapsie Valley
- Sumner-Fredericksburg
- Treynor
- Emmetsburg
- Lawton-Bronson
Class 1A
- Holy Trinity Catholic
- North Tama
- Saint Ansgar
- Janesville
- Springville
- East Mills
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- BCLUW
- Fremont-Mills
- Dunkerton
- Sidney
- Southeast Warren
- Boyden-Hull
- Ankeny Christian
- Council Bluffs St. Albert