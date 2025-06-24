Latest Iowa high school baseball rankings see change at top
Once again, there is a new No. 1 in Class 4A for Iowa high school baseball. In the latest Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings, Pleasant Valley has taken over the top spot.
Last week, Cedar Rapids Prairie was No. 1, but the two teams flipped for the positions this week. It has been a bit of a revolving door between teams this season in the state’s largest classification.
The other three top-ranked teams in each class remained the same. Dubuque Wahlert is still No. 1 in 3A, as is Underwood in 2A and Remsen St. Mary’s in 1A.
Just one team is new among the four classes and 15 teams in Iowa City Liberty, as the Lightning are rated eighth in 4A this week.
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION RANKINGS
Class 4A
1. Pleasant Valley; 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 3. Iowa City High; 4. Sioux City East; 5. Johnston; 6. Waukee Northwest; 7. Waukee; 8. Iowa City Liberty; 9. Ankeny Centennial; 10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
Class 3A
1. Dubuque Wahlert; 2. Pella; 3. Marion; 4. Sioux City Heelan; 5. Ballard; 6. Algona; 7. MOC-FLoyd Valley; 8. Saydel; 9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 10. Benton.
Class 2A
1. Underwood; 2. Pleasantville; 3. Van Meter; 4. West Lyon; 5. Chariton; 6. Mediapolis; 7. Unity Christian; 8. Grundy Center; 9. Iowa City Regina; 10. Dyersville Beckman.
Class 1A
1. Remsen St. Mary’s; 2. Sigourney; 3. Lynnville-Sully; 4. Coon Rapids-Bayard; 5. Saint Ansgar; 6. Martensdale-St. Marys; 7. North Linn; 8. Lansing Kee; 9. Mason City Newman; 10. Don Bosco.