Latest Iowa High School Football Transfer Portal News
Three more former Iowa high school football standouts have made their decision in regards to the transfer portal and Iowa State University football.
It has been an interesting month around Ames for the Cyclones, as the decision by Matt Campbell to depart for Penn State has shaken both the current roster to its core along with the recruiting class for 2026.
Starting quarterback Rocco Becht and his expected predecessor, Alex Manske, are both set to enter the transfer portal when it opens up officially in 2026. A third Iowa State quarterback, Connor Moberly who led Southeast Polk High School to multiple Class 5A state football championships, plans to return for new head coach Jimmy Rogers.
Key Special Teams Player Returning To Iowa State
Aiden Flora, a graduate of ADM High School, has confirmed he will return to Iowa State next year. A special teams standout, Flora had the game-winning punt return in a win over TCU this past season for the Cyclones.
Flora, a walk-on, had 58 yards rushing on four attempts with a touchdown, caught two passes for 25 yards receiving, had 171 yards on eight kickoff returns and returned eight punts for 209 yards with a touchdown this past season. He played in six games in 2024, rushing for 53 yards while catching a 6-yard pass.
At ADM, Flora had 1,124 yards passing and 1,932 yards rushing as a senior, scoring 40 total touchdowns.
Beau Goodwin Returning To Iowa State Football
Beau Goodwin from Kingsley-Pierson High School, announced on social media that he is “Staying home” and will be a Cyclone moving forward.
Goodwin played in seven games this past season after suffering an injury. He had seven tackles with a season-high three coming vs. Arkansas State. Last year, Goodwin recorded 24 tackles over 12 appearances, making two starts as a true freshman.
In high school, Goodwin was a four-sport athlete who dominated on both sides of the football for Kingsley-Pierson. He had over 2,200 yards and 84.5 tackles as a senior while finishing as the state runner-up in the high jump by clearing 6-foot-5 at the Iowa high school state track and field championships.
John Klosterman, who graduated from Iowa City High, will enter the transfer portal after recording 18 tackles with a sack at Iowa State. He will have two seasons remaining as a graduate transfer.
A linebacker, Klosterman was an all-state selection for the Little Hawks. He recorded 59.5 tackles with 16 for loss and six sacks as a senior