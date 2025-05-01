Latest Iowa high school girls soccer rankings released
All three teams remained locked in as No. 1s in their respective classes this week in the latest Iowa high school girls soccer rankings. The rankings are released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Waukee Northwest (Class 3A), Waverly-Shell Rock (2A) and Denver (1A) remained at the top. Newcomers to the rankings include Maquoketa (1A), Mount Vernon (2A) and Cedar Rapids Prairie (3A).
Here are the latest Iowa high school girls soccer rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union:
IGHSAU SOCCER RANKINGS
(May 1, 2025)
Class 3A
1. Waukee Northwest; 2. West Des Moines Valley; 3. Ankeny Centennial; 4. Waukee; 5. Linn-Mar; 6. Iowa City Liberty; 7. Ankeny; 8. Muscatine; 9. Pleasant Valley; 10. Bettendorf; 11. Johnston; 12. Dowling Catholic; 13. Ames; 14. Iowa City West; 15. Cedar Rapids Prairie.
Dropped out: Urbandale (13).
Class 2A
1. Waverly-Shell Rock; 2. Dallas Center-Grimes; 3. North Polk; 4. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 5. Norwalk; 6. Lewis Central; 7. Independence; 8. Spencer; 9. ADM; 10. Bondurant-Farrar; 11. North Scott; 12. Pella; 13. Marion; 14. Indianola; 15. Mount Vernon.
Dropped out: Carlisle (15).
Class 1A
1. Denver; 2. Sioux City Bishop Heelan; 3. Davenport Assumption; 4. Des Moines Christian; 5. Treynor; 6. Hudson; 7. Gilbert; 8. Dike-New Hartford; 9. Council Bluffs St. Albert; 10. Nevada; 11. Center Point-Urbana; 12. Tri-Center; 13. Sioux Center; 14. Beckman Catholic; 15. Maquoketa.
Dropped out: Aplington-Parkersburg (14).