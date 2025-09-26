Latest Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings
New No. 1 in 1A, major changes in 4A Top 10
The latest Iowa high school volleyball rankings feature a new No. 1 team and some major changes in several classifications.
Released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, Saint Ansgar has replaced Holy Trinity Catholic atop the Class 1A poll.
In 4A, Sioux Center jumped from fifth to second while Dallas Center-Grimes moved up to fourth from 10th. Newcomers to the rankings include Waterloo West and Indianola in 5A; North Polk in 4A; Hudson and Woodward-Granger in 2A; and Dunkerton and Lake Mills in 1A.
Here are the latest Iowa girls high school volleyball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union:
Iowa Girls High School Volleyball Rankings
Class 5A
- Waukee Northwest
- Waukee
- Ankeny Centennial
- Ankeny
- Pleasant Valley
- Dowling Catholic
- West Des Moines Valley
- Iowa City Liberty
- Iowa City West
- Cedar Falls
- Bettendorf
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Waterloo West
- Indianola
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Class 4A
- Clear Creek-Amana
- Sioux Center
- Pella
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Norwalk
- North Scott
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Solon
- MOC-Floyd Valley
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Marion
- Ballard
- Western Dubuque
- ADM
- North Polk
Class 3A
- Western Christian
- Davenport Assumption
- Cherokee
- Mid-Prairie
- Red Oak
- Humboldt
- Kuemper Catholic
- Mount Vernon
- Center Point-Urbana
- West Delaware
- Clarinda
- Wilton
- Unity Christian
- Roland-Story
- Dubuque Wahlert
Class 2A
- Denver
- Hinton
- Dike-New Hartford
- Grundy Center
- Union
- Beckman Catholic
- Riverside
- Wapsie Valley
- Iowa City Regina
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Sumner-Fredricksburg
- Jesup
- Emmetsburg
- Hudson
- Woodward-Granger
Class 1A
- Saint Ansgar
- Holy Trinity Catholic
- North Tama
- Sidney
- Janesville
- Springville
- BCLUW
- East Mills
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- West Monona
- Ankeny Christian
- Southeast Warren
- Dunkerton
- Lake Mills
- Cedar Ridge Christian
