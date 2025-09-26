High School

Latest Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings

New No. 1 in 1A, major changes in 4A Top 10

Dana Becker

Roland-Story's middle hitter Maddi Lucas (12) hits the ball against Nevada during the second set at Roland-Story High School gym l Sept 18, 2025, in Story City, Iowa.
Roland-Story's middle hitter Maddi Lucas (12) hits the ball against Nevada during the second set at Roland-Story High School gym l Sept 18, 2025, in Story City, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The latest Iowa high school volleyball rankings feature a new No. 1 team and some major changes in several classifications.

Released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, Saint Ansgar has replaced Holy Trinity Catholic atop the Class 1A poll. 

In 4A, Sioux Center jumped from fifth to second while Dallas Center-Grimes moved up to fourth from 10th. Newcomers to the rankings include Waterloo West and Indianola in 5A; North Polk in 4A; Hudson and Woodward-Granger in 2A; and Dunkerton and Lake Mills in 1A.

Here are the latest Iowa girls high school volleyball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union:

Iowa Girls High School Volleyball Rankings

Class 5A

  1. Waukee Northwest
  2. Waukee
  3. Ankeny Centennial
  4. Ankeny
  5. Pleasant Valley
  6. Dowling Catholic
  7. West Des Moines Valley
  8. Iowa City Liberty
  9. Iowa City West
  10. Cedar Falls
  11. Bettendorf
  12. Cedar Rapids Prairie
  13. Waterloo West
  14. Indianola
  15. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Class 4A

  1. Clear Creek-Amana
  2. Sioux Center
  3. Pella
  4. Dallas Center-Grimes
  5. Norwalk
  6. North Scott
  7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  8. Solon
  9. MOC-Floyd Valley
  10. Waverly-Shell Rock
  11. Marion
  12. Ballard
  13. Western Dubuque
  14. ADM
  15. North Polk

Class 3A

  1. Western Christian
  2. Davenport Assumption
  3. Cherokee
  4. Mid-Prairie
  5. Red Oak
  6. Humboldt
  7. Kuemper Catholic
  8. Mount Vernon
  9. Center Point-Urbana
  10. West Delaware
  11. Clarinda
  12. Wilton
  13. Unity Christian
  14. Roland-Story
  15. Dubuque Wahlert

Class 2A

  1. Denver
  2. Hinton
  3. Dike-New Hartford
  4. Grundy Center
  5. Union
  6. Beckman Catholic
  7. Riverside
  8. Wapsie Valley
  9. Iowa City Regina
  10. Aplington-Parkersburg
  11. Sumner-Fredricksburg
  12. Jesup
  13. Emmetsburg
  14. Hudson
  15. Woodward-Granger

Class 1A

  1. Saint Ansgar
  2. Holy Trinity Catholic
  3. North Tama
  4. Sidney
  5. Janesville
  6. Springville
  7. BCLUW
  8. East Mills
  9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  10. West Monona
  11. Ankeny Christian
  12. Southeast Warren
  13. Dunkerton
  14. Lake Mills
  15. Cedar Ridge Christian

