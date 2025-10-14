High School

Latest Radio Iowa High School Football Poll

No. 1 ranked teams remain the same in all classes

Dana Becker

Valley quarterback Drake DeGroote (15) lunges forward for a touchdown during a high school football game between Valley and Dowling Catholic on Aug. 29, 2025, at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines, Iowa. Valley defeated Dowling Catholic 20-19. / Ayrton Breckenridge/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Valley quarterback Drake DeGroote (15) lunges forward for a touchdown during a high school football game between Valley and Dowling Catholic on Aug. 29, 2025, at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines, Iowa. Valley defeated Dowling Catholic 20-19. / Ayrton Breckenridge/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Once again, there was no change at the top of the latest Radio Iowa high school football polls for all classifications.

The regular season concludes this week for Class 2A, 1A, A and eight-player, as 5A, 4A and 3A have one week remaining.

Postseason pairings will be released this Saturday after the conclusion of games on Friday night for 2A, 1A, A and eight-player.

Several Key Games on Tap for This Friday

Ranked matchups on the docket for this week include second-ranked (5A) West Des Moines Valley at No. 6 Ankeny, third-rated (5A) Dowling Catholic vs. Ankeny Centennial, No. 1 (4A) Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. eighth-ranked Decorah, sixth-ranked (3A) Des Moines Christian vs. No. 10 Nevada, ninth-ranked (3A) Mount Vernon hosting seventh-ranked Wahlert Catholic, No. 1 (2A) Kuemper Catholic vs. No. 4 Okoboji and third-rated (2A) PCM vs. No. 5 Centerville.

In A, there are key games with No. 4 ACGC taking on eighth-ranked Riverside and No. 5 North Linn heading to seventh-ranked Wapsie Valley.

Here is the latest Radio Iowa high school football rankings for the week:

Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings

Class 5A

  1. Waukee Northwest
  2. West Des Moines Valley
  3. Dowling Catholic
  4. Iowa City Liberty
  5. Sioux City East
  6. Ankeny
  7. Iowa City West
  8. Cedar Falls
  9. Johnston
  10. Ankeny Centennial

Class 4A

  1. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  3. North Polk
  4. ADM
  5. Newton
  6. Gilbert
  7. Pella
  8. Decorah
  9. Western Dubuque
  10. Fort Dodge

Class 3A

  1. Clear Lake
  2. Solon
  3. Bishop Heelan
  4. West Delaware
  5. Sioux Center
  6. Des Moines Christian
  7. Wahlert Catholic
  8. Central DeWitt
  9. Mount Vernon
  10. Nevada

Class 2A

  1. Kuemper Catholic
  2. Osage
  3. PCM
  4. Okoboji
  5. Centerville
  6. Mid-Prairie
  7. Bellevue
  8. Van Meter
  9. Woodward-Granger
  10. Alburnett

Class 1A

  1. Grundy Center
  2. West Lyon
  3. Regina Catholic
  4. Treynor
  5. Pleasantville
  6. South Hardin
  7. Beckman Catholic
  8. Underwood
  9. West Marshall
  10. Cascade

Class A

  1. West Hancock
  2. Saint ANsgar
  3. MMCRU
  4. ACGC
  5. North Linn
  6. Woodbury Central
  7. Wapsie Valley
  8. Riverside
  9. Pekin
  10. West Sioux

Eight-Player

  1. Bishop Garrigan
  2. Iowa Valley
  3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  4. Woodbine
  5. Audubon
  6. Edgewood-Colesburg
  7. GTRA
  8. Bedford
  9. Easton Valley
  10. Don Bosco

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

