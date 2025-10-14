Latest Radio Iowa High School Football Poll
Once again, there was no change at the top of the latest Radio Iowa high school football polls for all classifications.
The regular season concludes this week for Class 2A, 1A, A and eight-player, as 5A, 4A and 3A have one week remaining.
Postseason pairings will be released this Saturday after the conclusion of games on Friday night for 2A, 1A, A and eight-player.
Several Key Games on Tap for This Friday
Ranked matchups on the docket for this week include second-ranked (5A) West Des Moines Valley at No. 6 Ankeny, third-rated (5A) Dowling Catholic vs. Ankeny Centennial, No. 1 (4A) Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. eighth-ranked Decorah, sixth-ranked (3A) Des Moines Christian vs. No. 10 Nevada, ninth-ranked (3A) Mount Vernon hosting seventh-ranked Wahlert Catholic, No. 1 (2A) Kuemper Catholic vs. No. 4 Okoboji and third-rated (2A) PCM vs. No. 5 Centerville.
In A, there are key games with No. 4 ACGC taking on eighth-ranked Riverside and No. 5 North Linn heading to seventh-ranked Wapsie Valley.
Here is the latest Radio Iowa high school football rankings for the week:
Class 5A
- Waukee Northwest
- West Des Moines Valley
- Dowling Catholic
- Iowa City Liberty
- Sioux City East
- Ankeny
- Iowa City West
- Cedar Falls
- Johnston
- Ankeny Centennial
Class 4A
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- North Polk
- ADM
- Newton
- Gilbert
- Pella
- Decorah
- Western Dubuque
- Fort Dodge
Class 3A
- Clear Lake
- Solon
- Bishop Heelan
- West Delaware
- Sioux Center
- Des Moines Christian
- Wahlert Catholic
- Central DeWitt
- Mount Vernon
- Nevada
Class 2A
- Kuemper Catholic
- Osage
- PCM
- Okoboji
- Centerville
- Mid-Prairie
- Bellevue
- Van Meter
- Woodward-Granger
- Alburnett
Class 1A
- Grundy Center
- West Lyon
- Regina Catholic
- Treynor
- Pleasantville
- South Hardin
- Beckman Catholic
- Underwood
- West Marshall
- Cascade
Class A
- West Hancock
- Saint ANsgar
- MMCRU
- ACGC
- North Linn
- Woodbury Central
- Wapsie Valley
- Riverside
- Pekin
- West Sioux
Eight-Player
- Bishop Garrigan
- Iowa Valley
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Woodbine
- Audubon
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- GTRA
- Bedford
- Easton Valley
- Don Bosco