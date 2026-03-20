Pennsylvania High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (PIAA) - March 19-21, 2026
The 2026 Pennsylvania high school boys basketball state playoffs conclude on Sunday, March 21, with final games for all divisions.
High School On SI has brackets for every division in the PIAA high school boys basketball playoffs.
The PIAA state championships begin on March 19.
Pennsylvania High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (PIAA) - March 19-21, 2026
CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
Neighborhood Academy vs. Sankofa Freedom Academy - 3/19
CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
Old Forge vs. Sewickley Academy - 3/20
CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
West Catholic vs. Trinity - 3/21
CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
Devon Prep vs. Obama Academy of International Studies - 03/19
CLASS 5A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic vs. West York Area - 3/20
CLASS 6A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
Imhotep Charter vs. Central Dauphin - 3/21
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Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.