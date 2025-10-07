Latest Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings Released
The latest edition of the Radio Iowa high school football rankings has been released for all classifications.
High School on SI Iowa High School Football State Rankings
Waukee Northwest, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Clear Lake Kuemper Catholic, Grundy Center, West Hancock and Bishop Garrigan all remained No. 1 for another week in their respective classes.
Up next for Waukee Northwest will be defending four-time Class 5A state champion Southeast Polk. Cedar Rapids Xavier heads to Waterloo East, Clear Lake welcomes Iowa Falls-Alden, Kuemper Catholic heads to Estherville-Lincoln Central, Grundy Center puts its win streak on the line at Central Springs, West Hancock heads to West Fork and Bishop Garrigan is at Northwood-Kensett.
Newcomers to the rankings include Sioux Center, Williamsburg, Bellevue, Western Christian, Woodward-Granger, West Marshal and Bedford.
Here are the latest rankings from Radio Iowa for Iowa high school football:
Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings
Class 5A
- Waukee Northwest
- West Des Moines Valley
- Dowling Catholic
- Johnston
- Iowa City Liberty
- Ankeny
- Sioux City East
- Iowa City West
- Cedar Falls
- Southeast Polk
Class 4A
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- North Polk
- ADM
- Newton
- Gilbert
- Pella
- Decorah
- Glenwood
- Fort Dodge
Class 3A
- Clear Lake
- Solon
- Bishop Heelan
- Mount Vernon
- West Delaware
- Sioux Center
- Williamsburg
- Wahlert Catholic
- Des Moines Christian
- Davenport Assumption
Class 2A
- Kuemper Catholic
- Osage
- PCM
- Okoboji
- Centerville
- Mid-Prairie
- Bellevue
- Western Christian
- Van Meter
- Woodward-Granger
Class 1A
- Grundy Center
- West Lyon
- Regina Catholic
- Treynor
- Pleasantville
- South Hardin
- Beckman Catholic
- Underwood
- West Marshall
- Union
Class A
- West Hancock
- Saint Ansgar
- MMCRU
- ACGC
- North Linn
- West Central
- Wapsie Valley
- Riverside
- West Sioux
- Pekin
Eight-Player
- Bishop Garrigan
- Iowa Valley
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Woodbine
- Audubon
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- Kingsley-Pierson
- GTRA
- Easton Valley
- Bedford