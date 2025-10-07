High School

Latest Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings Released

Dana Becker

Gilbert's running back Cameron Cantonwine (11) runs with the ball for a touchdown against Bondurant-Farrar during the fourth quarter on Sept. 26, 2025 at Bondurant-Farrar High School football field in Bondurant, Iowa.
The latest edition of the Radio Iowa high school football rankings has been released for all classifications.

Waukee Northwest, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Clear Lake Kuemper Catholic, Grundy Center, West Hancock and Bishop Garrigan all remained No. 1 for another week in their respective classes.

Up next for Waukee Northwest will be defending four-time Class 5A state champion Southeast Polk. Cedar Rapids Xavier heads to Waterloo East, Clear Lake welcomes Iowa Falls-Alden, Kuemper Catholic heads to Estherville-Lincoln Central, Grundy Center puts its win streak on the line at Central Springs, West Hancock heads to West Fork and Bishop Garrigan is at Northwood-Kensett.

Newcomers to the rankings include Sioux Center, Williamsburg, Bellevue, Western Christian, Woodward-Granger, West Marshal and Bedford.

Here are the latest rankings from Radio Iowa for Iowa high school football:

Class 5A

  1. Waukee Northwest
  2. West Des Moines Valley
  3. Dowling Catholic
  4. Johnston
  5. Iowa City Liberty
  6. Ankeny
  7. Sioux City East
  8. Iowa City West
  9. Cedar Falls
  10. Southeast Polk

Class 4A

  1. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  3. North Polk
  4. ADM
  5. Newton
  6. Gilbert
  7. Pella
  8. Decorah
  9. Glenwood
  10. Fort Dodge

Class 3A

  1. Clear Lake
  2. Solon
  3. Bishop Heelan
  4. Mount Vernon
  5. West Delaware
  6. Sioux Center
  7. Williamsburg
  8. Wahlert Catholic
  9. Des Moines Christian
  10. Davenport Assumption

Class 2A

  1. Kuemper Catholic
  2. Osage
  3. PCM
  4. Okoboji
  5. Centerville
  6. Mid-Prairie
  7. Bellevue
  8. Western Christian
  9. Van Meter
  10. Woodward-Granger

Class 1A

  1. Grundy Center
  2. West Lyon
  3. Regina Catholic
  4. Treynor
  5. Pleasantville
  6. South Hardin
  7. Beckman Catholic
  8. Underwood
  9. West Marshall
  10. Union

Class A

  1. West Hancock
  2. Saint Ansgar
  3. MMCRU
  4. ACGC
  5. North Linn
  6. West Central
  7. Wapsie Valley
  8. Riverside
  9. West Sioux
  10. Pekin

Eight-Player

  1. Bishop Garrigan
  2. Iowa Valley
  3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  4. Woodbine
  5. Audubon
  6. Edgewood-Colesburg
  7. Kingsley-Pierson
  8. GTRA
  9. Easton Valley
  10. Bedford

