Legendary Iowa High School Baseball Coach Retires
For the first time in nearly three decades, Wilton High School will have a new head baseball coach next summer when they step on the diamond.
According to Ryan Stonebraker, Jake Souhrada announced his retirement following 28 seasons in charge of the program. He will begin his 30th year teaching in the Wilton Community School District later this month.
Souhrada finished his career with 661 wins, including a 17-12 this past season with the Beavers.
“We’ve experienced truly special moments,” Souhrada said in a letter sent to Superintendent Joe Burnett. “I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Wilton administration for their unwavering support, to my fellow coaches for their dedication and passion, to the parents for entrusting us with their sons and making these years so special, and to the players for giving their all to this program year after year.
“You have made this journey deeply meaningful and rewarding.”
Wilton Made Multiple State Tournament Appearances under Souhrada
Souhrada mentioned trips to Busch Stadium to play there three times, playing at the University of Iowa, winning district titles and qualifying for the state tournament as special memories.
The Beavers made the state tournament in 2005 and 2018, winning it all in ‘05 for the second title in school history.
Wilton is set to return the likes of Jaxson Drayfahl, Bryer Putman, Briggs Oien, Oliver Grunder and Noah Gray next year.