Libby Fandel, Cedar Rapids Xavier stun top-seed in Class 4A
The Class 4A state semifinal field is set, as eight-seed Cedar Rapids Xavier pulled the biggest upset yet Tuesday at the Iowa girls high school state basketball tournament in Des Moines from Wells Fargo Arena.
Joining Xavier later this week in the final four will be Norwalk, North Polk and Dallas Center-Grimes.
The 4A semifinals will take place Thursday evening with the championship game slated for Saturday afternoon.
Class 4A Quarterfinals
Cedar Rapids Xavier 71, Sioux City Bishop Heelan 57
It was Libby Fandel’s time to shine on the biggest stage, as the future Kansas Jayhawk exploded for 37 points and a state-tournament record 25 rebounds to lead Cedar Rapids Xavier over No. 1 seed Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 71-57.
The win gave head coach Tom Lilly, who has already won five state titles, the chance to win his sixth in his final season, as Lilly has already announced plans to retire.
Fandel, an all-state volleyball player, broke the previous mark of 24 rebounds in a game held by Unity Christian’s Anna Kiel and WCLT’s Stacey Schutjer.
For Heelan, sophomore star Melina Snoozy scored 30 points with six rebounds.
Norwalk 56, Central DeWitt 54
Peal Brown’s bucket just ahead of the buzzer going off gave Norwalk a thrilling 56-54 victory over Central DeWitt and moved them into the final four.
The points were the only ones for Brown on the day, as she grabbed a loose ball and banked in the shot after Lauren Walker had tied it at 54-all with 21 seconds left.
Bailey Birmingham scored 21 points, and sister Braylyn added 16. Ava Carlson had 16 rebounds, including nine offensive, to go along with eight points.
For Central DeWitt, Walker scored 23 and Ava Putman, Landre Ruggeberg and Zoey Fuglsang each scored eight.
North Polk 47, Sioux Center 45
Fayth Sullivan’s 3-pointer with 96 seconds left ended up being the winning points for North Polk in a 47-45 victory over Sioux Center.
Jada Podey had two steals in the final 24 seconds to secure the win for the Comets along with a key defensive rebound.
Sullivan finished with a team-high 13 points as Campbell Schulz and Abby Tuttle each scored 12. Tuttle and Becca Aagard both grabbed 10 rebounds, with Podey finishing with seven.
For Sioux Center, Maryn Franken had 19 points and 11 rebounds, as Margo Schuitleman scored seven points and also grabbed 11 rebounds.
Dallas Center-Grimes 49, Maquoketa 44
Macy Meyer has been around the state basketball tournament before. So it was no surprise that she was the difference in a 49-44 win for Dallas Center-Grimes over Maquoketa.
Meyer, the sister of former Mason City standouts Makenzie and Megan Meyer, had two late baskets to lift the Mustangs. The sophomore finished with nine points, as Ava Smid scored 13 with 11 rebounds to lead Dallas Center-Grimes.
Tessa Jones added 12 points, Leah Brauch had eight and the Mustangs will face rival North Polk at state for the third consecutive season.
Aubrey Kroymann led Maquoketa with 13 while Cora Wide added 12.