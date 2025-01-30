Long-time Iowa official Bob Murphy earns national honor
The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) is honoring a long-time Iowa official.
Bob Murphy, who has devoted over five decades to serving the students in his state, will be honored with the National Contributor Award by the NFHS. He is just one of a handful being awarded various honors for 2024.
Murphy, who has spent 52 seasons as an official on the wrestling mats, has officiated 30 Iowa High School Athletic Association state championships. He has also been a referee at 26 state dual meet tournaments and continues to wear the stripes to this day.
Along with his years on the mat, Murphy has also been an official for six other IHSAA sports and currently still officials track, cross country, baseball and softball.
Voted the official of the year in 2001 and again 15 years later at the state tournament, Murphy led the prestigious Grand March ahead of the 2013 Iowa state wrestling championship finals.
For 25 years, Murphy was the activities director and assistant principal at West Delaware in Manchester.
In 2021, he was inducted into the Iowa High School Wrestling Officials Hall of Fame. Last year, he was enshrined in the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Murphy has also served on the IHSAA State Wrestling Advisory Committee from 2013-23 and the IHSAA Officials Advisory Committee from 2010-14. He is heavily involved in the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association, having served as the vice president, president and executive director, along with his current role as treasure.
An Iowa native, Murphy wrestled for Williamsburg, placing fourth his senior season at the same state meet he would later officiate. He continued his career at Loras College, competing for four years and qualifying for two national tournaments.
He would serve three years as an assistant at Loras before a season spent as the head coach. For seven years, Murphy led the Dubuque Wahlert High School wrestling program, made a stop at Plainfield High School before landing at West Delaware in 1989. He retired in 2013.