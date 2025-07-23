Magical Run Continues for Pella Softball
The Pella softball team continues to defy its seeding.
Coming into the week, the Dutch were paired up with top-ranked and No. 1 seed Cedar Rapids Xavier. They posted a convincing 5-1 win on their way to a semifinal round meeting Wednesday at Rogers Park in Fort Dodge with ADM.
Once again, Pella came out on top, besting the Tigers to make the finals, 2-1, behind another dominating pitching performance from Emma Eeekhoff. The Dutch will face North Polk on Thursday at 5 p.m. for the championship.
Eekhoff allowed just three hits, striking out seven while helping her own cause with a two-run homer. Katie Scheckel had two hits off ADM ace Lauren Hagedorn, who struck out 14.
This is just the second appearance at state for Pella, who knocked off 2024 champion Carlisle in a regional semifinal, 1-0.
North Polk Handles North Scott, 11-3
Ava Husak went deep and struck out seven batters to lift North Polk into the finals with an 11-3 win in six over North Scott.
The Comets are now positioned to play Pella on Thursday at 5 p.m. for the championship.
Husak allowed just five hits and two earned runs, helping her own cause by going 3-for-3 at the plate. Alexandra Mohlke also had three hits, driving in two and scoring twice, while Madelyn Klever had three RBI and Katelyn Klever two.
North Scott’s Adalynn Johnson hit a solo home run to lead the Lancers.