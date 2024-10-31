Meet Iowa’s best high school 113-pound wrestlers in 2024
Three former state champs, including a two-timer, among those back
Brayden Bohnsack can add his name to the list of three-time state wrestling champions in Iowa this year. The Union LaPorte City senior is one of three athletes back with a state title on their resume.
Sophomore Gavin Landers from Denver went a perfect 46-0 last season to claim the Class 1A title while Iowa City West junior Alexander Pierce was a champ as a freshman while finishing second last winter.
Here is a look at some of the best high school 113-pound wrestlers in Iowa. These weights are based on the final 2023-24 state tournament bracket.
Brayden Bohnsack, Union LaPorte City, Senior
Bohnsack has the chance to make history this season as he is chasing a third state title. After placing eighth as a freshman with a 41-8 record, he has gone 88-9 since, capturing back-to-back 2A golds.
Gavin Landers, Denver, Sophomore
You can’t pursue four state titles if you don’t win the first, so Landers can check that off his box. The sophomore went 46-0 last season to capture the 1A title.
Alexander Pierce, Iowa City West, Junior
Pierce nearly pulled off a second straight state title, coming up just short while securing silver in 3A. He won it all as a freshman and is now 77-4 overall.
Mason Shirk, Wilton, Junior
Two state appearances in two years have resulted in back-to-back silvers for Shirt in 1A while winning 96 matches against just six losses during that time.
Linden Phetxoumphone, Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, Junior
The brother of former Webster City state champion Cam Phetxoumphone, Linden will strap on the Cowboy singlet this year. He was a runner-up last year for the Lynx going 36-2 after placing third as a freshman with a 40-3 record.
Brock Shaha, Mount Ayr, Senior
Shaha seeks a fourth state appearance this winter to add to his collection of a third and fifth. He has won 125 matches in three years, including going 91-9 the past two.
Mac Crosson, Indianola, Sophomore
Crosson will be one of the featured 3A wrestlers after putting together a 36-4 debut with a third place medal around his neck.
Cale Vandermark, Ankeny Centennial, Junior
Vandermark has locked up a pair of fourths through two seasons on the mat for the Jaguars, winning 79 matches.
Jon Gonzalez, West Marshall, Sophomore
In his first season at the high school level, Gonzalez placed fourth in 2A, going 43-6 overall.
Dallas Canoyer, Earlham, Senior
Following back-to-back appearances at state that left him without a medal, Canoyer went 41-7 last year and placed fourth in 1A.
Isaac Wignall, Ankeny, Sophomore
A strong debut for Wignall resulted in a 20-8 record and fifth place medal for the Hawk in 3A.
Mitchell Schmauss, Crestwood, Senior
Schmauss has made that ever-important climb up the ladder, qualifying as a freshman, placing seventh as a sophomore and taking fifth last year. He has put together a record of 109-18 during that time.
Cooper Hinz, Jesup, Junior
Hinz earned his second state medal in as many chances, finishing fifth last year. He was fourth as a freshman and has won 71 matches overall.
Ashton Grace, Ottumwa, Senior
In his three years with the Bulldogs, Grace has qualified for state each time, earning sixth and eighth place medals with a combined record of 118-24.
Nic Brase, Nashua-Plainfield, Senior
With four state appearances and two medals to his resume, Brase has placed himself alongside the best of the best at his school. He was fifth two years ago and seventh last season, winning a total of 126 matches.
Gage Samo, WACO Wayland, Senior
Samo has finished sixth each of the last two years in 1A, going a combined 62-14 during that time.
Caleb Arroyo, Urbandale, Sophomore
Coming off a 30-13 campaign that included a seventh at state, Arroyo should be one to watch this winter for the J-Hawks.
Jayce Curry, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Junior
Curry has gone 86-20 during his career on the mats, earning two bids to state and an eighth place medal in 2A.
Kendall Kurtz, Iowa City High, Senior
Kurtz will look to close out his strong career with a bang after back-to-back state appearances highlighted by an eighth in 3A last year. He won 31 matches as a junior and 27 as a sophomore.
Lane Travis, Creston, Junior
Travis locked up a spot on the podium in 2A last winter, finishing eighth overall with a record of 37-16.
Tommy Booth, Pleasantville, Senior
Following an appearance at state two years ago, Booth secured a medal, placing eighth while going 42-7 overall.
Jesse Jens, Harlan Community, Senior
After grabbing eighth as a sophomore, Jens returned to state but left empty-handed last season. He has won 70 matches against 20 losses the last two years.
Lincoln Schropp, Williamsburg, Senior
A two-time qualifier for the Raiders, Schropp has one final chance to earn a state medal. He has won 86 matches the past two years.
Mat Prine, Southeast Polk, Sophomore
Prine started off last year with a bang, placing second at the 2023 Boys National High School Recruiting Showcase. He followed that up by qualifying for state as a freshman, going 32-11 for the Rams.