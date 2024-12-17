High School

Meet Iowa’s best high school 132-pound wrestlers in 2024-25

Don Bosco’s Dawson Youngblut part of young roster for dominant Dons

Dawson Youngblut of Don Bosco is back after winning a state title as a freshman.
Dawson Youngblut came into the high school wrestling scene with plenty of accolades on the resume already.

All Youngblut did as a freshman was win 38 of 39 matches and claim a Class 1A state title for Don Bosco at 132 pounds.

Now he returns along with several other medalists from a year ago. 

Here is a look at some of the best high school 132-pound wrestlers in Iowa. These weights are based on the final 2023-24 state tournament brackets. 

Dawson Youngblut, Don Bosco, Sophomore

One down and three to go for Youngblut, as the super sophomore capped off a 38-1 season with a Class 1A state title last year.

Kaiden Dietzenbach, Burlington Notre Dame, Senior

The ladder is set for Dietzenbach, who was fourth as a freshman, finished third two years ago and earned silver last season. He has gone 78-4 over the last two seasons.

Ryan Rider, Carlisle, Senior

Rider has also shown steady progressions, qualifying as a freshman with 27 wins. He went 37-8 two years ago to place sixth while a 39-7 mark last year resulted in a third place finish in 3A.

Justis Jesuroga
Justis Jesuroga returns for the Southeast Polk wrestling team this year. / Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Justis Jesuroga, Southeast Polk, Junior

It is difficult to crack the Southeast Polk lineup as a freshman, but Jesuroga did and thrived, placing seventh at state. He improved to fourth last year, going 27-9 overall.

Aaron Boone, Washington, Senior

A two-time state medalist, Boone has placed fourth and sixth, winning 91 matches during that time.

Mason Avila, Decorah, Junior

Avila has qualified for state twice in two seasons, placing fifth last year after taking seventh as a freshman. He also put together a solid 34-4 mark a season ago.

Ryan Groom, North Mahaska, Junior

Another junior who is a two-time qualifier, Groom went from off the podium to fifth last year, going 49-5.

Kaiden Parker, Oskaloosa, Junior

Parker made an impact at state as a sophomore, placing sixth overall with 30 wins. He also qualified as a ninth-grader. 

Steele Diercks, Davenport Assumption, Senior

Diercks earned his first state medal a season ago for the Knights, stringing together a 34-8 record.

Cooper Franklin, Alburnett, Sophomore

Franklin wasn’t overwhelmed by the big stage of state as a freshman, placing seventh overall with a 46-14 mark.

Perez Perez, Ankeny, Senior

Perez has twice advanced to state for the Hawks, scoring his first medal last year by placing eighth.

Logan McDonald, Grinnell, Senior

McDonald is a two-time qualifier with an eighth place finish on his resume now following a 43-7 campaign last year.

Landon Price, Lake Mills, Senior

Price won 43 matches and earned his first state medal as a junior.

