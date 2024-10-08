Meet Iowa's top boys cross country runners
Three defending state champions return looking to retain their crowns on the cross country course this year in Iowa.
In Class 4A, Ethan Zuber from Ankeny picked up gold as a junior while classmate Emmett Swartzentruber of Mid-Prairie did the same in 2A. The other returning state champ hails from 3A where Pella’s Canaan Dunham claimed the top spot as a sophomore.
Here we highlight some of the top distance runners in the state. This is not a comprehensive list as there are hundreds of outstanding cross country athletes in Iowa.
Ethan Zuber, Ankeny, senior
A special talent, Zuber made the climb from 11th as a sophomore to the top of the Class 5A podium last fall for the Hawks, clocking a blistering time of 15:07 in the process.
Jaden Merrick, Cedar Falls, junior
If not for Zuber, Merrick would be the reigning 4A king, as the Tiger went 15:13 to score silver. He also was 18th as a sophomore.
Canaan Dunham, Pella, junior
Dunham burst on the scene as a freshman, placing sixth at state in 3A. From there, he moved to the top of the pecking order, claiming his first state cross country title in 15:18 last year.
Jack Flori, West Des Moines Dowling, senior
A three-time state runner, Flori was fourth in the tough 4A race as a junior. He also cracked the Top-10 as a sophomore, placing ninth, and was 27th as a freshman for the Maroons.
Emmett Swartzentruber, Mid-Prairie, senior
The name will likely ring some bells, as Swartzentruber is following a long tradition of successful runners at Mid-Prairie. He won the 2A championship last fall in 15:51 after placing 20th and 35th his two previous years.
Adam Gray, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, junior
Another returning medalist in 4A, Gray finished sixth as a sophomore, a big jump from his 34th place run as a ninth-grader.
Quentin Nauman, Western Dubuque, junior
Nauman has been one of the strongest runners this year, building off his sixth place finish at state in 3A last season. He also was 28th as a freshman for the Bobcats.
Evan Osler, Okoboji, senior
Three state appearances have left Osler with two bronze medals and an 11th in 2A. He has one more shot to push for gold this fall.
Emerson Vokes, Grundy Center, junior
The defending 1A runner-up, Vokes had a strong run as just a sophomore after placing 15th in his debut.
Owen Marett, Des Moines Roosevelt, senior
Following a 33rd place run as a sophomore two seasons ago, Marett cracked the Top-8 for the Roughriders in 4A, placing seventh last year.
Logan Bleich, Gilbert, sophomore
One of the talented young runners at Gilbert, Bleich raced home in eighth in 3A as a ninth-grader last year.
Kyle Wagoner, Clarinda, senior
Three trips to Fort Dodge have resulted in better results each time for Wagoner, as the Clarinda senior is coming off a fifth place 2A finish. He was also 17th as a sophomore and 36th as a freshman.
Aidan Decker, Iowa City Liberty, senior
One more Top-10 runner returning in 4A, and another three-time qualifier, Decker paced the Lightning by finishing ninth last year. He was 24th the season before and 42nd two years ago.
Jacob Tallman, Gilbert, sophomore
Watch out for these Tigers, as sophomore Tallman is the second returning Top-10 finisher for Gilbert, coming home in ninth last season.
Joseph Lawry, Waukee, senior
Lawry adds to the list of contenders in 4A after he raced to a 10th in his state appearance as a junior.
Lincoln Bainbridge, Van Buren County, junior
Bainbridge made a 55-place jump in the 1A race last year, going from 60th as a freshman to fifth as a sophomore.
Alex Torres, Vinton-Shellsburg, junior
Torres raced home in sixth in the stacked 2A event a season ago as just a sophomore.
Caleb Ten Pas, Des Moines Christian, junior
Following a runner-up finish his freshman year behind teammate Aaron Fynaardt in 2A, Ten Pas was seventh a season ago for the Lions.
Brandon Hughes, Spirit Lake, senior
Hughes has made nice strides each fall, placing 109th as a freshman, 31st as a sophomore and eighth last year in 2A.
Matthew Schaul, Maquoketa Valley, senior
Schaul has been on the same course in 1A, going from 75th three years ago to 42nd last season to seventh a year ago.