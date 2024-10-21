New No. 1 in 5A as final Iowa high school volleyball rankings revealed
Pleasant Valley will enter the postseason as the new No. 1 in Class 5A for volleyball, as the Spartans replaced Ankeny Centennial atop the final poll.
The remaining Top-10 all stayed the same as regional action tips off this week around the state.
Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A), Mount Vernon (3A), Denver (2A) and Ankeny Christian (1A) all held firm atop their respective classes. Newcomers to the rankings include Johnston in 5A, Center Point-Urbana in 3A and both East Mills and Dunkerton in 1A.
Among the biggest movers were Hinton, who climbed three spots to seven in 2A, and North Tama, who joined the Top-5 in 1A.
IOWA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC UNION VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS
Class 5A
1. Pleasant Valley; 2. Ankeny Centennial; 3. Ankeny; 4. West Des Moines Dowling; 5. Indianola; 6. Waukee Northwest; 7. Cedar Falls; 8. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 9. Waukee; 10. Iowa City Liberty; 11. Iowa City High; 12. Sioux City East; 13. West Des Moines Valley; 14. Johnston; 15. Linn-Mar.
Class 4A
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 2. Sioux City Bishop Heelan; 3. North Scott; 4. Clear Creek-Amana; 5. Pella; 6. Lewis Central; 7. Glenwood; 8. ADM; 9. Carlisle; 10. Marion; 11. Norwalk; 12. Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 13. MOC-Floyd Valley; 14. Grinnell; 15. Ballard.
Class 3A
1. Mount Vernon; 2. Western Christian; 3. West Delaware; 4. Dubuque Wahlert; 5. Carroll Kuemper; 6. Davenport Assumption; 7. Sioux Center; 8. Mid-Prairie; 9. Cherokee; 10. Wilton; 11. Anamosa; 12. Solon; 13. Roland-Story; 14. Center Point-Urbana; 15. Clarinda.
Class 2A
1. Denver; 2. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont; 3. Dyersville Beckman; 4. Dike-New Hartford; 5. Aplington-Parkersburg; 6. South Hardin; 7. Hinton; 8. Iowa City Regina; 9. Pella Christian; 10. Grundy Center; 11. Boyden-Hull; 12. Sumner-Fredericksburg; 13. Wapsie Valley; 14. West Burlington; 15. Shenandoah.
Class 1A
1. Ankeny Christian; 2. Saint Ansgar; 3. Holy Trinity; 4. Riverside; 5. North Tama; 6. BCLUW; 7. Janesville; 8. Don Bosco; 9. River Valley; 10. Sidney; 11. Akron-Westfield; 12. Fremont-Mills; 13. Southwest Valley; 14. East Mills; 15. Dunkerton.