New No. 1 in 5A as final Iowa high school volleyball rankings revealed

Pleasant Valley takes over top spot in state’s largest class

Dana Becker

Pleasant Valley's Stella Smith (10) and Mazie Sweers (16) attempt to block a spike from Dowling Catholic's Ava Groeteke (14) during the Iowa High School State Volleyball tournament at Xtream Arena last year. The Spartans are the new No. 1 in Class 5A.
Pleasant Valley's Stella Smith (10) and Mazie Sweers (16) attempt to block a spike from Dowling Catholic's Ava Groeteke (14) during the Iowa High School State Volleyball tournament at Xtream Arena last year. The Spartans are the new No. 1 in Class 5A. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pleasant Valley will enter the postseason as the new No. 1 in Class 5A for volleyball, as the Spartans replaced Ankeny Centennial atop the final poll.

The remaining Top-10 all stayed the same as regional action tips off this week around the state.

Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A), Mount Vernon (3A), Denver (2A) and Ankeny Christian (1A) all held firm atop their respective classes. Newcomers to the rankings include Johnston in 5A, Center Point-Urbana in 3A and both East Mills and Dunkerton in 1A. 

Among the biggest movers were Hinton, who climbed three spots to seven in 2A, and North Tama, who joined the Top-5 in 1A. 

IOWA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC UNION VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS

Class 5A

1. Pleasant Valley; 2. Ankeny Centennial; 3. Ankeny; 4. West Des Moines Dowling; 5. Indianola; 6. Waukee Northwest; 7. Cedar Falls; 8. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 9. Waukee; 10. Iowa City Liberty; 11. Iowa City High; 12. Sioux City East; 13. West Des Moines Valley; 14. Johnston; 15. Linn-Mar.

Class 4A

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 2. Sioux City Bishop Heelan; 3. North Scott; 4. Clear Creek-Amana; 5. Pella; 6. Lewis Central; 7. Glenwood; 8. ADM; 9. Carlisle; 10. Marion; 11. Norwalk; 12. Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 13. MOC-Floyd Valley; 14. Grinnell; 15. Ballard.

Class 3A

1. Mount Vernon; 2. Western Christian; 3. West Delaware; 4. Dubuque Wahlert; 5. Carroll Kuemper; 6. Davenport Assumption; 7. Sioux Center; 8. Mid-Prairie; 9. Cherokee; 10. Wilton; 11. Anamosa; 12. Solon; 13. Roland-Story; 14. Center Point-Urbana; 15. Clarinda.

Class 2A

1. Denver; 2. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont; 3. Dyersville Beckman; 4. Dike-New Hartford; 5. Aplington-Parkersburg; 6. South Hardin; 7. Hinton; 8. Iowa City Regina; 9. Pella Christian; 10. Grundy Center; 11. Boyden-Hull; 12. Sumner-Fredericksburg; 13. Wapsie Valley; 14. West Burlington; 15. Shenandoah.

Class 1A

1. Ankeny Christian; 2. Saint Ansgar; 3. Holy Trinity; 4. Riverside; 5. North Tama; 6. BCLUW; 7. Janesville; 8. Don Bosco; 9. River Valley; 10. Sidney; 11. Akron-Westfield; 12. Fremont-Mills; 13. Southwest Valley; 14. East Mills; 15. Dunkerton.

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

