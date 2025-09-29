New Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings Revealed
The latest edition of the Radio Iowa rankings for Iowa high school football has been released this week.
Waukee Northwest (Class 5A), Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A), Clear Lake (3A), Kuemper Catholic (2A), Grundy Center (1A), West Hancock (A) and Bishop Garrigan (eight-player) all remained No. 1 for another week after posting convincing wins.
There will be a handful of Top 10 meetings including a matchup between No. 4 Ankeny and fifth-ranked Johnston in 5A this Friday night. No. 2 (4A) Pella and seventh-ranked Newton are also set to square off.
Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings
Class 5A
- Waukee Northwest
- West Des Moines Valley
- Dowling Catholic
- Ankeny
- Johnston
- Iowa City Liberty
- Sioux City East
- Iowa City West
- Cedar Falls
- Southeast Polk
Class 4A
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Pella
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- North Polk
- ADM
- Gilbert
- Newton
- Decorah
- Glenwood
- Fort Dodge
Class 3A
- Clear Lake
- Solon
- Bishop Heelan
- Mount Vernon
- West Delaware
- Nevada
- MOC-Floyd Valley
- Wahlert Catholic
- Des Moines Christian
- Davenport Assumption
Class 2A
- Kuemper Catholic
- Osage
- PCM
- Okoboji
- Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
- Centerville
- Mid-Prairie
- Clarinda
- Alburnett
- Van Meter
Class 1A
- Grundy Center
- West Lyon
- Regina Catholic
- South Hardin
- Treynor
- Union
- Pleasantville
- Beckman Catholic
- Emmetsburg
- Underwood
Class A
- West Hancock
- Saint Ansgar
- MMCRU
- ACGC
- North Linn
- Woodbury Central
- Wapsie Valley
- Riverside
- West Sioux
- Pekin
Eight-Player
- Bishop Garrigan
- Iowa Valley
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Woodbine
- Audubon
- Easton Valley
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- Southeast Warren
- Kingsley-Pierson
- GTRA
