New Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings Revealed

Latest Iowa high school football rankings from Radio Iowa

Dana Becker

DCG's Ethan Carlson (31) brings the ball up the field against Dowling Catholic on Sept. 12, 2025, at Dallas Center-Grimes High School.
The latest edition of the Radio Iowa rankings for Iowa high school football has been released this week.

Waukee Northwest (Class 5A), Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A), Clear Lake (3A), Kuemper Catholic (2A), Grundy Center (1A), West Hancock (A) and Bishop Garrigan (eight-player) all remained No. 1 for another week after posting convincing wins.

There will be a handful of Top 10 meetings including a matchup between No. 4 Ankeny and fifth-ranked Johnston in 5A this Friday night. No. 2 (4A) Pella and seventh-ranked Newton are also set to square off.

Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings

Class 5A

  1. Waukee Northwest
  2. West Des Moines Valley
  3. Dowling Catholic
  4. Ankeny
  5. Johnston
  6. Iowa City Liberty
  7. Sioux City East
  8. Iowa City West
  9. Cedar Falls
  10. Southeast Polk

Class 4A

  1. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  2. Pella
  3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  4. North Polk
  5. ADM
  6. Gilbert
  7. Newton
  8. Decorah
  9. Glenwood
  10. Fort Dodge

Class 3A

  1. Clear Lake
  2. Solon
  3. Bishop Heelan
  4. Mount Vernon
  5. West Delaware
  6. Nevada
  7. MOC-Floyd Valley
  8. Wahlert Catholic
  9. Des Moines Christian
  10. Davenport Assumption

Class 2A

  1. Kuemper Catholic
  2. Osage
  3. PCM
  4. Okoboji
  5. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
  6. Centerville
  7. Mid-Prairie
  8. Clarinda
  9. Alburnett
  10. Van Meter

Class 1A

  1. Grundy Center
  2. West Lyon
  3. Regina Catholic
  4. South Hardin
  5. Treynor
  6. Union
  7. Pleasantville
  8. Beckman Catholic
  9. Emmetsburg
  10. Underwood

Class A

  1. West Hancock
  2. Saint Ansgar
  3. MMCRU
  4. ACGC
  5. North Linn
  6. Woodbury Central
  7. Wapsie Valley
  8. Riverside
  9. West Sioux
  10. Pekin

Eight-Player

  1. Bishop Garrigan
  2. Iowa Valley
  3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  4. Woodbine
  5. Audubon
  6. Easton Valley
  7. Edgewood-Colesburg
  8. Southeast Warren
  9. Kingsley-Pierson
  10. GTRA

Published
