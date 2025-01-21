High School

No. 1s all remain same in latest IHSAA boys basketball rankings

No change at the top of any of the four classes this week

Dana Becker

Linn-Mar and Davis Kern knocked off Cedar Falls last week in a Class 4A matchup.
Cedar Falls, Ballard, Hull Western Christian and Bellevue Marquette all remained No. 1 in their respective classes in the latest boys basketball rankings from the Iowa High School Athletic Association. 

Despite suffering their first loss of the season, Cedar Falls held true atop Class 4A. The Tigers fell to Linn-Mar, who is No. 4 this week. 

Here are the latest boys basketball rankings from the IHSAA:

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

(Jan. 20, 2025)

Class 4A

1. Cedar Falls; 2. West Des Moines Valley; 3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 4. Linn-Mar; 5. Waukee; 6. Waukee Northwest; 7. Dubuque Senior; 8. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln; 9. Muscatine; 10. West Des Moines Dowling.

Class 3A

1. Ballard; 2. Clear Lake; 3. Decorah; 4. Knoxville; 5. MOC-Floyd Valley; 6. Dubuque Wahlert; 7. ADM; 8. Storm Lake; 9. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 10. Mount Vernon.

Class 2A

1. Hull Western Christian; 2. Carroll Kuemper; 3. Grand View Christian; 4. West Lyon; 5. Unity Christian; 6. Grundy Center; 7. Treynor; 8. Monticello; 9. Cascade; 10. Northeast.

Class 1A

1. Bellevue Marquette; 2. Madrid; 3. Woodbine; 4. MMCRU; 5. ACGC; 6. Remsen St. Mary’s; 7. Northwood-Kensett; 8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck; 9. St. Edmond; 10. North Linn.

