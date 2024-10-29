Nodaway Valley star Ashton Honnold kicks off junior season in style
Many of the wrestlers who participated in the recent 2024 National High School Recruiting Showcase likely did so having put in strict hours in the wrestling room. That was not the case for Nodaway Valley star Ashton Honnold.
While concluding his season on the football field for the Wolverines, Honnold made the trip over to Des Moines and kick-started his upcoming wrestling campaign in style. The junior was one of three Iowans to claim gold, earning his crown at 215 pounds.
Honnold, competing for Moen Wrestling Academy and head coach TJ Moen, scored an overtime victory in the finals vs. South Dakota’s Elijah Schunke of Heartland Wrestling Academy.
“It was definitely something I looked forward to and was glad I did (the event),” Honnold told High School Sports on SI. “I was excited to see how I would do at this tournament and glad I competed.
“I expected myself to win so it wasn’t too big of a surprise. I was glad I was able to get it done even if I wasn’t wrestling my best in my opinion.”
Over 60 state champions from around the U.S. were entered in the invite-only showcase, with a number of them having also competed on the national and international stage. The Iowa Events Center served as host, which is located just steps from Wells Fargo Arena - the site of Honnold’s run to gold last winter.
During the state tournament, Honnold earned two decisions and a major decision in Class 1A at 215 pounds to reach the finals as the No. 2 seed. There, the sophomore knocked off top-seed Brady Davis of Maquoketa Valley in sudden-victory, 6-4, to finish the year 49-2 overall.
As a freshman, Honnold went 47-7 and placed eighth at 195 pounds at state. He also won a title at the USA Wrestling Northern Plains event earlier this year and won gold in the freshman/sophomore division of the 2023 Brian Keck Memorial Preseason Nationals.
“Winning state definitely helped with my confidence,” he said. “It showed me what I was capable of so it made me push myself even harder to accomplish bigger goals.
“I have a good feeling going into my junior season. I’m very confident and having very high goals and expectations for myself. I want to win my second state title this year and I wantt o have an undefeated record.”
Honnold credits his coaches with having “impacted me a ton with helping me improve in all aspects of my wrestling while showing me what I am capable of.”
“I’d definitely say a few big role models and coaches that have helped me from when I was in youth being my dad (Nodaway Valley co-head coach Brad Honnold) and Keith Massey of Powerhouse,” he added, “to now being TJ Moen and Ross Larson.”
Brad Honnold was a state runner-up back in 1995 for Clarinda. He now coaches the Wolverines alongside Kolby Baier, who wrestled for Nodaway Valley.
At the moment, Honnold is undecided on his next step in regards to college. He plans to major in kinesiology and exercise science.
“I haven’t decided where I will be attending college but I have been in contact with a few colleges about visits,” he said. “I plan to hopefully commit to a college in early spring.”
On the gridiron this past fall, Honnold recorded 41.5 tackles with 15.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks. He also ran for 184 yards and scored four touchdowns while catching four passes for 35 more yards.
Nodaway Valley begins the wrestling season on Tuesday, December 3 when they host Coon Rapids-Bayard and Panorama. They are scheduled to compete in the two-day John J. Harris Tournament in January and the 23-team Charger Invitational in February.