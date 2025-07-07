North Linn star Mason Bechen unstoppable at plate, on mound
Mason Bechen not only showed up each night for the North Linn High School baseball team, he showed out. The senior recorded the highest batting average in Class 1A this regular season.
But that is not all.
Bechen has not allowed an earned run while pitching on the mound this summer for the Lynx, who are seeking a trip to the 1A state tournament to cap the season.
In 26 games played to date, Bechen has hit .569 with an on-base percentage of .704 and a slugging of 1.077. He has 12 doubles, six triples and three home runs, driving in 24 while scoring 48 times with 20 walks and 12 times being hit by a pitch.
Bechen is also a perfect 27-for-27 on stolen base attempts while committing just two errors in 92 total chances in the field.
Over four games pitched with two starts, he is 3-0 with a save in 17 innings, striking out 19 while issuing just three walks and eight hits. One lone earned run has been scored against him over the course of the season.
This all comes after a junior campaign in which he batted .598 with seven doubles, six triples and three homers, driving in 23 and scoring 47 times. Bechen stole 34 bases had a .978 fielding percentage and struck out 11 in just seven innings.