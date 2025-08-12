High School

North Scott Tabs Veteran Assistant as New Head Football Coach

Kevin Tippet stepped down after several years, handing program over to Tony Stewart

Dana Becker

North Scott’s Kye Smith (15) celebrates with a coach after scoring against North Polk Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the past 16 years, Tony Stewart has helped prepare the North Scott High School football team for the upcoming season.

This one, though, will be different than all the rest.

Stewart was hired during the offseason to replace Kevin Tippet, who stepped down after holding the head coach title since 2006. Tippet helped the Lancers to eight straight seasons with at least eight wins, including seven of those reaching nine victories.

“I tend to wear my emotions on my sleeve,” Stewart told KWQC.com. “Obviously, there’s going to be some nerves. If I can get down without having down the ramp, without having a tear in my eye, I’ll be good.”

North Scott will rely on new faces in 2025

Chase Smith, the do-it-all quarterback, is gone after throwing for almost 2,400 yards and rushing for nearly 300 more. Smith, who is now at Iowa State on the football team, threw for 28 touchdowns and ran in three more.

Miller Haedt, a junior, completed six passes for 78 yards last year while also rushing for 47 with two scores. Leading rusher Evan Kruse will be a senior, as he racked up 731 yards and scored six touchdowns.

Carson Lage and Cash Bowe, who had nearly 2,000 yards receiving, have also moved on as Scott McCoy and Jesse Eller return. McCoy averaged 21 yards per reception.

The North Scott defense will have Landon Golinghorst, Brady Hubner, Ayden Tschopp, Peyton Brenner and Bryce Stewart all back on that side of the ball.

Published
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

