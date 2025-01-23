Pair of Iowa state champion coaches reach milestones on same night
Dick Jungers and Brandon Schwab had a fun little run against one another on the big stage at Iowa girls state basketball a few years back.
While Jungers and Newell-Fonda got the better of Schwab and Bishop Garrigan early, it was the Audi Crooks-led Golden Bears who finished strong.
Ironically enough, the two head coaches each reached career win milestones on the very same night recently.
Jungers secured his 500th career win while Schwab hit No. 300. Both Newell-Fonda and Bishop Garrigan are again considered contenders to reach Des Moines and the state tournament in Class 1A this winter.
The Mustangs gave their legendary leader his milestone victory in an 85-31 pasting of Storm Lake St. Mary’s to move to 9-2 on the year. They have won at least 20 games each year since going 19-7 in 2015-16.
Entering 2024-25, the Mustangs had gone 72-8 over the past three seasons and have eight years with two losses or fewer on the resume since 2006-07, including back-to-back unbeaten runs in 2018-19 and 2019-20.
Jungers and Newell-Fonda return to the court Friday at Southeast Valley.
Bishop Garrigan overcame a tough second quarter to fight past Lake Mills, 47-37, for the 300th win for Schwab. They are 13-2 on the year and take on Humboldt Thursday night.
The Golden Bears have won at least 20 games each of the past five seasons, going a combined 124-11 during that time.