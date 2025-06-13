Paityn Noe of Ballard makes history at NCAA Outdoor Championships
Former Iowa high school standout Paityn Noe left the state with plenty of records and accolades to her resume. Now, as a runner at Arkansas competing at the NCAA Div. I level, she continues to do the same.
Noe, a graduate of Ballard High School, placed fourth overall Friday in the 10,000 at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. The race featured the fastest time ever, as Pamela Kosgei of New Mexico won it in 31:17.82.
A former Drake Relays and state champion in both track and field and cross country, Noe broke the previous NCAA record for the race and also shattered the Arkansas school mark by 20 seconds. The sophomore finished in 31:36.91, which places her ninth on the collegiate all-time list.
As a freshman for the Razorbacks, Noe was ninth in the 10,000 at the NCAA Championships, earning herself second team All-American honors. This time, she is a first team All-American in the distance race.