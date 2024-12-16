Parent faces assault charge after attacking referee at youth basketball game in Burlington
On a day when some real tragedy has struck a community in the midwest, there is some more disturbing news coming out of a town in eastern Iowa.
According to a report by KWQC, a parent could face assault charges for attacking a referee during a middle school basketball game.
This past Friday during a basketball game held at Edward Stone Middle School in Burlington, local police were called to respond to a report that a parent was assaulting a referee following the game.
More details are expected to be revealed once an arrest has been made in the case.
Not only is this part of the reason for a lack of willing officials throughout athletics at both the youth and high school levels, this is a horrible example to be setting for the next generation.
Regardless of a missed call, there is absolutely no reason for this to come to an assault much less verbally assaulting these people who are giving up time to help.
It is extremely sad when you can do a Google search on a parent attacking a referee and multiple pages show up across the nation.
Burlington, Iowa is a town of just under 24,000 according to a 2020 census. It is located right along the Iowa-Illinois border.