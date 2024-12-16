High School

Parent faces assault charge after attacking referee at youth basketball game in Burlington

Police have made an arrest in an assault of a referee by a youth parent at a middle school game in Burlington, Iowa

Dana Becker

On a day when some real tragedy has struck a community in the midwest, there is some more disturbing news coming out of a town in eastern Iowa.

According to a report by KWQC, a parent could face assault charges for attacking a referee during a middle school basketball game. 

This past Friday during a basketball game held at Edward Stone Middle School in Burlington, local police were called to respond to a report that a parent was assaulting a referee following the game. 

More details are expected to be revealed once an arrest has been made in the case. 

Not only is this part of the reason for a lack of willing officials throughout athletics at both the youth and high school levels, this is a horrible example to be setting for the next generation. 

Regardless of a missed call, there is absolutely no reason for this to come to an assault much less verbally assaulting these people who are giving up time to help. 

It is extremely sad when you can do a Google search on a parent attacking a referee and multiple pages show up across the nation. 

Burlington, Iowa is a town of just under 24,000 according to a 2020 census. It is located right along the Iowa-Illinois border.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa