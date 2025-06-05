High School

PCM OL Hayden Shannon picks up in-state football offer

Iowa State offers standout PCM OL Hayden Shannon following camp

Dana Becker

Hayden Shannon of PCM picked up an offer from Iowa State football following a camp hosted by the Cyclones.
Hayden Shannon took part in a camp in front of Iowa State football coaches on Wednesday.

Shortly after, the PCM standout offensive lineman heard from Ryan Clanton, the offensive line coach for the Cyclones, with an offer to become a Cyclone.

“After a great camp with (Clanton) and (Iowa State) I am blessed to receive an offer from Iowa State,” Shannon posted on social media.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder is part of the Class of 2028 prospects in the state of Iowa. He earned all-state honors last year, helping PCM to an 11-1 record and spot in the state semifinals. 

Shannon made all 12 starts as a freshman, with Football University naming him a freshman All-American. 

