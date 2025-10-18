Playoff Qualifiers Announced in Iowa High School Football
For over half of Iowa high school football, the playoffs are here, as four classifications revealed postseason qualifiers after the conclusion of Week 8 action Friday night.
Class 2A, 1A, A and eight-player will all begin playoff games next week, with pairings set to be announced Saturday morning by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
For 5A, 4A and 3A, they will play one more regular season week before playoff qualifiers are determined and set.
Here are playoff qualifiers in Iowa high school football:
Iowa High School Football Playoff Qualifiers
Class 2A
District Champions
Cherokee, Kuemper Catholic, Osage, Roland-Story, West Branch, Mid-Prairie, PCM, Clarinda.
District Runner-Ups
Western Christian, Okoboji, Waukon, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, Alburnett, Wilton, Centerville, Van Meter.
Other Qualifiers
Unity Christian, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, OABCIG, Spirit Lake, Crestwood, North Fayette Valley, Dike-New Hartford, Denver, Bellevue, Anamosa, Mediapolis, West Liberty, South Tama County, Pella Christian, Woodward-Granger, Grand View Christian.
Class 1A
District Champions
West Lyon, Manson Northwest Webster, Grundy Center, Hudson, Beckman Catholic, Iowa City Regina, West Marshall, Treynor.
District Runner-ups
Ridge View, Emmetsburg, South Hardin, Columbus Catholic, Cascade, Sigourney-Keota, Pleasantville, Underwood.
Other Qualifiers
Hinton, Lawton-Bronson, South Central Calhoun, East Sac County, Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, Central Springs, Union, Jesup, Camanche, Northeast, Durant, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Interstate 35, Ogden, Tri-Center, Shenandoah.
Class A
District Champions
MMCRU, West Hancock, Saint Ansgar, Wapsie Valley, Pekin, Lynnville-Sully, ACGC, Woodbury Central.
District Runner-Ups
West Sioux, Mason City Newman, Nashua-Plainfield, North Linn, Danville, Madrid, Riverside, St. Albert.
Other Qualifiers
Sibley-Ocheyedan, West Fork, North Butler, Maquoketa Valley, Gehlen Catholic, Belmond-Klemme, Starmont, East Marshall, Columbus Community, Wapello, BGM, Earlham, Mount Ayr, AHSTW, IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia.
Eight-Player
District Champions
GTRA, Bishop Garrigan, Don Bosco, Edgewood-Colesburg, Iowa Valley, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Southeast Warren, Bedford, Audubon, Woodbine.
District Runner-Ups
St. Edmond, Riceville, Turkey Valley, Easton Valley, Belle Plaine, Clarksville, Montezuma, East Union, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Fremont-Mills.
Other Qualifiers
Kingsley-Pierson, North Union, Janesville, Springville, WACO, Collins-Maxwell, Wayne, Moravia, Lenox, Ar-We-Va, Boyer Valley, Exira-EHK.