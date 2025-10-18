High School

Playoff Qualifiers Announced in Iowa High School Football

Four classifications release playoff qualifiers, games to be announced Saturday

Evan Hildring and West Lyon will be looking to return to the UNI-Dome as the Iowa high school football state playoffs begin for Class 1A.
For over half of Iowa high school football, the playoffs are here, as four classifications revealed postseason qualifiers after the conclusion of Week 8 action Friday night.

Class 2A, 1A, A and eight-player will all begin playoff games next week, with pairings set to be announced Saturday morning by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

For 5A, 4A and 3A, they will play one more regular season week before playoff qualifiers are determined and set.

Here are playoff qualifiers in Iowa high school football:

Iowa High School Football Playoff Qualifiers

Class 2A

District Champions

Cherokee, Kuemper Catholic, Osage, Roland-Story, West Branch, Mid-Prairie, PCM, Clarinda.

District Runner-Ups

Western Christian, Okoboji, Waukon, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, Alburnett, Wilton, Centerville, Van Meter.

Other Qualifiers

Unity Christian, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, OABCIG, Spirit Lake, Crestwood, North Fayette Valley, Dike-New Hartford, Denver, Bellevue, Anamosa, Mediapolis, West Liberty, South Tama County, Pella Christian, Woodward-Granger, Grand View Christian.

Class 1A

District Champions

West Lyon, Manson Northwest Webster, Grundy Center, Hudson, Beckman Catholic, Iowa City Regina, West Marshall, Treynor.

District Runner-ups

Ridge View, Emmetsburg, South Hardin, Columbus Catholic, Cascade, Sigourney-Keota, Pleasantville, Underwood.

Other Qualifiers

Hinton, Lawton-Bronson, South Central Calhoun, East Sac County, Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, Central Springs, Union, Jesup, Camanche, Northeast, Durant, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Interstate 35, Ogden, Tri-Center, Shenandoah.

Class A

District Champions

MMCRU, West Hancock, Saint Ansgar, Wapsie Valley, Pekin, Lynnville-Sully, ACGC, Woodbury Central.

District Runner-Ups

West Sioux, Mason City Newman, Nashua-Plainfield, North Linn, Danville, Madrid, Riverside, St. Albert.

Other Qualifiers

Sibley-Ocheyedan, West Fork, North Butler, Maquoketa Valley, Gehlen Catholic, Belmond-Klemme, Starmont, East Marshall, Columbus Community, Wapello, BGM, Earlham, Mount Ayr, AHSTW, IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia.

Eight-Player

District Champions

GTRA, Bishop Garrigan, Don Bosco, Edgewood-Colesburg, Iowa Valley, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Southeast Warren, Bedford, Audubon, Woodbine.

District Runner-Ups

St. Edmond, Riceville, Turkey Valley, Easton Valley, Belle Plaine, Clarksville, Montezuma, East Union, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Fremont-Mills.

Other Qualifiers

Kingsley-Pierson, North Union, Janesville, Springville, WACO, Collins-Maxwell, Wayne, Moravia, Lenox, Ar-We-Va, Boyer Valley, Exira-EHK.

