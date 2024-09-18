Postseason golf assignments handed out for 4A boys golf in Iowa
Norwalk, Western Dubuque, Ottumwa and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln will serve as host sites for the upcoming Class 4A boys district golf tournaments.
All four are scheduled for Monday, Oct. 7 with qualifiers advancing to the state meet to be held in Ankeny at Briarwood Golf Club Oct. 14-15.
Competing at Willow Creek Golf Course will be Ames, Cedar Falls, Dallas Center-Grimes, Des Moines East, Des Moines Lincoln, Des Moines North, Des Moines Roosevelt, Fort Dodge, Indianola, Johnston, Marshalltown, Norwalk, Waterloo East and Waterloo West.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Cedar Rapids Washington, Central DeWitt, Clinton, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Linn-Mar, Mason City, Pleasant Valley, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Dubuque Wahlert, Western Dubuque and Cedar Rapids Xavier are all set for Thunder Hills Country Club.
The Ottumwa Golf and Social Club will host Ankeny, Davenport Assumption, Bettendorf, Burlington, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Iowa City High, Iowa City Liberty, Iowa City West, Muscatine, North Scott, Ottumwa, Southeast Polk and West Des Moines Valley.
Comprising the final district at Bent Tree Golf Club will be Ankeny Centennial, Bishop Heelan, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, West Des Moines Dowling, Le Mars, Lewis Central, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West, Urbandale, Waukee Northwest and Waukee.
Johnston’s Owen Howe won the state title last year, firing a two-round total of even-par while Valley claimed the team title by eight strokes over the Dragons.
This is the final season where boys golf in Iowa will be split between the fall and spring as all schools will participate in the fall beginning in 2025.