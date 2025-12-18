High School

Ten New Teams Enter Iowa Girls Basketball Rankings

All five No. 1 teams remain same this week in Iowa girls high school basketball

Johnston's Arianna Phillips (14) talks with Dowling’s Ellie Muller (23) after their game on Dec. 16, 2025, at Johnston High School.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the fourth set of rankings for basketball, as all five No. 1 teams remained the same this week.

A total of 10 new teams entered the rankings spread among the five classes, including three in Class 1A.

Sitting atop their respective rankings this week are Johnston (5A), Dallas Center-Grimes (4A), Maquoketa (3A), Treynor (2A) and Council Bluffs St. Albert (1A).

The Dragons used a big game from Jenica Lewis to edge Dowling Catholic in a rematch of the 5A championship game last year. Johnston has won 59 consecutive games, including each of the last two state championships.

Despite the loss, the Maroons remained No. 2 followed by Ankeny, West Des Moines Valley and Waukee Northwest. Iowa City High dropped from third to 11th.

Newcomers to the 5A poll include Sioux City East and Southeast Polk, as North Scott and MOC-Floyd Valley joined the 4A Top 15.

Center Point-Urbana and Clear Lake moved into the 3A rankings, Mount Ayr jumped up in 2A and East Mills, Keota and North Union all debuted in 1A.

Iowa Girls High School Union Girls Basketball Rankings

Class 5A

  1. Johnston
  2. Dowling Catholic
  3. Ankeny
  4. West Des Moines Valley
  5. Waukee Northwest
  6. Cedar Rapids Prairie
  7. Cedar Rapids Washington
  8. Cedar Falls
  9. Iowa City West
  10. Iowa City Liberty
  11. Iowa City High
  12. Bettendorf
  13. Waukee
  14. Sioux City East
  15. Southeast Polk

Dropped out: Waterloo West; Pleasant Valley.

Class 4A

  1. Dallas Center-Grimes
  2. Sioux City Bishop Heelan
  3. Norwalk
  4. Clear Creek-Amana
  5. Carlisle
  6. Waverly-Shell Rock
  7. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  8. Central DeWitt
  9. North Polk
  10. Solon
  11. North Scott
  12. Clinton
  13. MOC-Floyd Valley
  14. Pella
  15. Sioux Center

Dropped out: Burlington; Independence.

Class 3A

  1. Maquoketa
  2. Cherokee
  3. Des Moines Christian
  4. Mount Vernon
  5. Williamsburg
  6. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
  7. Forest City
  8. PCM
  9. Spirit Lake
  10. Mediapolis
  11. Tipton
  12. Mid-Prairie
  13. Davenport Assumption
  14. Center Point-Urbana
  15. Clear Lake

Dropped out: Atlantic; Algona.

Class 2A

  1. Treynor
  2. Denver
  3. Rock Valley
  4. Central Lyon
  5. Maquoketa Valley
  6. West Lyon
  7. Hinton
  8. ACGC
  9. Emmetsburg, Sioux Central
  10. Grundy Center
  11. Pocahontas Area
  12. Iowa City Regina
  13. Riverside
  14. Earlham
  15. Mount Ayr

Dropped out: Aplington-Parkersburg.

Class 1A

  1. Council Bluffs St. Albert
  2. Algona Bishop Garrigan
  3. Newell-Fonda
  4. Springville
  5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  6. Lynnville-Sully
  7. Dunkerton
  8. Exira-EHK
  9. Turkey Valley
  10. Lake Mills
  11. Montezuma
  12. George-Little Rock
  13. East Mills
  14. Keota
  15. North Union

Dropped out: Kee; Martensdale-St. Marys; Bedford.

Published
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

