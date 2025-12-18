Ten New Teams Enter Iowa Girls Basketball Rankings
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the fourth set of rankings for basketball, as all five No. 1 teams remained the same this week.
A total of 10 new teams entered the rankings spread among the five classes, including three in Class 1A.
Sitting atop their respective rankings this week are Johnston (5A), Dallas Center-Grimes (4A), Maquoketa (3A), Treynor (2A) and Council Bluffs St. Albert (1A).
The Dragons used a big game from Jenica Lewis to edge Dowling Catholic in a rematch of the 5A championship game last year. Johnston has won 59 consecutive games, including each of the last two state championships.
Despite the loss, the Maroons remained No. 2 followed by Ankeny, West Des Moines Valley and Waukee Northwest. Iowa City High dropped from third to 11th.
Newcomers to the 5A poll include Sioux City East and Southeast Polk, as North Scott and MOC-Floyd Valley joined the 4A Top 15.
Center Point-Urbana and Clear Lake moved into the 3A rankings, Mount Ayr jumped up in 2A and East Mills, Keota and North Union all debuted in 1A.
Iowa Girls High School Union Girls Basketball Rankings
Class 5A
- Johnston
- Dowling Catholic
- Ankeny
- West Des Moines Valley
- Waukee Northwest
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Cedar Rapids Washington
- Cedar Falls
- Iowa City West
- Iowa City Liberty
- Iowa City High
- Bettendorf
- Waukee
- Sioux City East
- Southeast Polk
Dropped out: Waterloo West; Pleasant Valley.
Class 4A
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- Norwalk
- Clear Creek-Amana
- Carlisle
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Central DeWitt
- North Polk
- Solon
- North Scott
- Clinton
- MOC-Floyd Valley
- Pella
- Sioux Center
Dropped out: Burlington; Independence.
Class 3A
- Maquoketa
- Cherokee
- Des Moines Christian
- Mount Vernon
- Williamsburg
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
- Forest City
- PCM
- Spirit Lake
- Mediapolis
- Tipton
- Mid-Prairie
- Davenport Assumption
- Center Point-Urbana
- Clear Lake
Dropped out: Atlantic; Algona.
Class 2A
- Treynor
- Denver
- Rock Valley
- Central Lyon
- Maquoketa Valley
- West Lyon
- Hinton
- ACGC
- Emmetsburg, Sioux Central
- Grundy Center
- Pocahontas Area
- Iowa City Regina
- Riverside
- Earlham
- Mount Ayr
Dropped out: Aplington-Parkersburg.
Class 1A
- Council Bluffs St. Albert
- Algona Bishop Garrigan
- Newell-Fonda
- Springville
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Lynnville-Sully
- Dunkerton
- Exira-EHK
- Turkey Valley
- Lake Mills
- Montezuma
- George-Little Rock
- East Mills
- Keota
- North Union
Dropped out: Kee; Martensdale-St. Marys; Bedford.