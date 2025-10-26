Previewing 4A Iowa High School Football Playoffs
Round of 16 predictions, key players for each qualifier
The Round of 16 in Class 4A of Iowa high school football takes centerstage this week, as eight matchups are set for the Iowa high school football playoffs.
High School on SI has done the research to offer up our thoughts and predictions on each game of the postseason.
The 16 remaining teams have been placed into four pods of four teams each by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. Winners this Friday will meet in the quarterfinals next week, with those winners advancing to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls for the state semifinals.
Here are game-by-game predictions and more for 4A Iowa high school football playoffs. Statistics are accurate as of October 25, 2025.
Iowa High School Football Class 4A Playoffs
Pod A
Waverly-Shell Rock at Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Winner: Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Cedar Rapids Xavier Key Player: The numbers for Cash Parks look at a video game, as the junior has completed 75 of 97 (77 percent) for 1,377 yards and 20 touchdowns with no interceptions. He also has 292 and five TDs on the ground.
- Waverly-Shell Rock Key Player: Brady Bodensteiner has returned two kickoffs for scores and has 31 receptions for over 300 yards and five more touchdowns.
North Scott at ADM
- Winner: ADM
- ADM Key Player: Hudson Shull has continued the run of standout QBs for ADM, throwing for 1,277, rushing for 1,033 and recording 28 combined TDs.
- North Scott Key Player: Miller Haedt has stepped right in as QB1, completing over 72 percent for 807 yards and 12 TDs while adding more than 300 yards on the ground.
Pod B
Lewis Central at Gilbert
- Winner: Lewis Central
- Lewis Central Key Player: Sophomore Braydan Doss has rushed for 1,362 yards and scored 16 times on the ground this year.
- Gilbert Key Player: Ean Eldred has had a season, recording 263 return yards, picking off three passes with a pick-6 and 73 yards, catching 10 passes for 175 and three scores, and rushing for 108.
Fort Dodge at Newton
- Winner: Fort Dodge
- Fort Dodge Key Player: Oklahoma State wrestling commit Dreshaun Ross has rushed for 694 yards and eight TDs while recording 30 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.
- Newton Key Player: Isaiah Hansen has stepped into a big role in the Cardinal offense, rushing 129 times for 1,107 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Pod C
Le Mars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Winner: Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton Key Player: Xavier Jones has registered 51.5 tackles with five sacks and 8.5 stops for loss.
- Le Mars Key Player: Jami Sitzmann leads the offense, throwing for over 1,400 with 22 touchdowns while adding four rushing scores.
Glenwood at North Polk
- Winner: North Polk
- North Polk Key Player: Ben Carlo has been great as a junior, throwing for over 1,300 yards and 11 TDs with six rushing scores.
- Glenwood Key Player: Bryce Burke does it all, handling return duties while catching 35 passes for 618 yards and five TDs.
Pod D
Davenport North at Pella
- Winner: Pella
- Pella Key Player: Emmanuel Diers is a threat with the ball in his hands, rushing for 1,041 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 31 passes for 332 and four more scores.
- Davenport North Key Player: Neil Brown has completed 66 percent for almost 1,700 yards and 20 touchdowns, adding 285 and five more scores on the ground.
Decorah at Western Dubuque
- Winner: Decorah
- Decorah Key Player: Tanner Caddell has over 1,000 yards passing, more than 400 yards rushing and 25 combined scores.
- Western Dubuque Key Player: Drew Bergfeld has rushed for almost 1,200 yards as a junior, finding the end zone 16 times with a receiving score.
More Iowa High School Sports Headlines
Published