Iowa High School Football Round of 16 Playoffs Set
Postseason action from here on out in Iowa high school football
The road to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls continues this Friday, as all seven Iowa high school football classes compete around the state.
After Classes 2A, 1A, A and eight-player started with opening round Iowa high school football playoff games on Friday night, Classes 5A, 4A and 3A join the postseason fray this coming Friday.
Each class features four pods with four teams. Winners this week will play each other next for the right to advance to the state semifinals.
Here are each pod for all seven classes in Iowa high school football for the 2025 postseason.
Iowa High School Football Postseason Pairings
Round of 16
Class 5A
POD A
- Waterloo West (5-4) vs Dowling Catholic (8-1), at Mediacom Stadium
- Iowa City West (7-2) at Cedar Falls (7-2)
POD B
- Indianola (6-3) at Waukee Northwest (8-1)
- Dallas Center-Grimes (7-2) at Sioux City East (8-1)
POD C
- Ankeny Centennial (5-4) at Johnston (7-2)
- Prairie (6-3) at Valley (7-2)
POD D
- Waukee (4-5) at Iowa City Liberty (8-1)
- Southeast Polk (5-4) at Ankeny (7-2)
Class 4A
POD A
- Waverly-Shell Rock (4-5) at Xavier (9-0)
- North Scott (6-3) at ADM (8-1)
POD B
- Lewis Central (5-4) at Gilbert (9-0)
- Fort Dodge (8-1) at Newton (8-1)
POD C
- LeMars (5-4) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1)
- Glenwood (7-2) at North Polk (7-2)
POD D
- Davenport North (6-3) at Pella (8-1)
- Decorah (7-2) at Western Dubuque (7-2)
Class 3A
POD A
- Mount Vernon (6-3) at Clear Lake (9-0)
- Nevada (7-2) at Carroll (6-3), 8 p.m.
POD B
- Benton (5-4) at Solon (9-0)
- Independence (6-3) at Winterset (6-3)
POD C
- Mount Pleasant (7-2) at West Delaware (8-1)
- Central DeWitt (7-2) at Wahlert Catholic (7-2)
POD D
- Atlantic (6-3) at Bishop Heelan (7-2)
- Des Moines Christian (6-3) at Sioux Center (8-1)
Class 2A
POD A
- OABCIG (6-3) at Kuemper Catholic (9-0), 5 p.m.
- Unity Christian (4-5) at Cherokee (7-2)
POD B
- Pella Christian (3-6) at PCM (8-1)
- Wilton (7-2) at West Branch (7-2)
POD C
- Mediapolis (5-4) at Mid-Prairie (8-1)
- Van Meter (7-2) at Roland-Story (7-2)
POD D
- Hampton-Dumont-CAL (5-4) at Osage (9-0)
- Waukon (6-3) at Alburnett (7-2)
Class 1A
POD A
- Lawton-Bronson (5-4) at West Lyon (9-0)
- Underwood (7-2) at West Marshall (7-2)
POD B
- Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (6-3) at Grundy Center (9-0)
- Sigourney/Keota (5-4) at Beckman Catholic (8-1)
POD C
- Cascade (7-2) at Regina (9-0)
- Pleasantville (8-1) at Hudson (5-4)
POD D
- Ridge View (6-3) at South Hardin (8-1)
- Hinton (6-3) at Treynor (8-1)
Class A
POD A
- Gehlen Catholic (4-5) at MMCRU (9-0)
- Madrid (6-3) at Woodbury Central (9-0)
POD B
- West Fork (7-2) at Saint Ansgar (9-0)
- North Linn (8-1) at Pekin (9-0)
POD C
- Mount Ayr (6-3) at ACGC (9-0)
- Sibley-Ocheyedan (5-4) at West Sioux (8-1)
POD D
- Maquoketa Valley (7-2) at Wapsie Valley (9-0)
- BGM (7-2) at Lynnville-Sully (8-1)
Eight-Player
POD A
- North Union (5-3) at Bishop Garrigan (9-0)
- Clarksville (7-2) at Don Bosco (6-2)
POD B
- Southeast Warren (7-2) at Woodbine (8-0)
- Fremont-Mills (7-2) at Bedford (8-1)
POD C
- Easton Valley (8-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (9-0)
- Turkey Valley (6-3) at Edgewood-Colesburg (9-0)
POD D
- Janesville (6-4) at Iowa Valley (9-0)
- Montezuma (7-2) at Audubon (9-0)
