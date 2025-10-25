High School

Iowa High School Football Round of 16 Playoffs Set

Postseason action from here on out in Iowa high school football

Gilbert football team enters the field before the game against North Polk in the week-9 Iowa high school football at Tigers Stadium on Oct.24, 2025, in Gilbert, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The road to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls continues this Friday, as all seven Iowa high school football classes compete around the state.

After Classes 2A, 1A, A and eight-player started with opening round Iowa high school football playoff games on Friday night, Classes 5A, 4A and 3A join the postseason fray this coming Friday.

Each class features four pods with four teams. Winners this week will play each other next for the right to advance to the state semifinals.

Here are each pod for all seven classes in Iowa high school football for the 2025 postseason.

Iowa High School Football Postseason Pairings

Round of 16

Class 5A

POD A

  • Waterloo West (5-4) vs Dowling Catholic (8-1), at Mediacom Stadium
  • Iowa City West (7-2) at Cedar Falls (7-2)

POD B

  • Indianola (6-3) at Waukee Northwest (8-1)
  • Dallas Center-Grimes (7-2) at Sioux City East (8-1)

POD C

  • Ankeny Centennial (5-4) at Johnston (7-2)
  • Prairie (6-3) at Valley (7-2) 

POD D

  • Waukee (4-5) at Iowa City Liberty (8-1)
  • Southeast Polk (5-4) at Ankeny (7-2) 

Class 4A

POD A

  • Waverly-Shell Rock (4-5) at Xavier (9-0)
  • North Scott (6-3) at ADM (8-1)

POD B

  • Lewis Central (5-4) at Gilbert (9-0)
  • Fort Dodge (8-1) at Newton (8-1)

POD C

  • LeMars (5-4) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1)
  • Glenwood (7-2) at North Polk (7-2)

POD D

  • Davenport North (6-3) at Pella (8-1)
  • Decorah (7-2) at Western Dubuque (7-2)

Class 3A

POD A

  • Mount Vernon (6-3) at Clear Lake (9-0)
  • Nevada (7-2) at Carroll (6-3), 8 p.m.

POD B

  • Benton (5-4) at Solon (9-0)
  • Independence (6-3) at Winterset (6-3)

POD C

  • Mount Pleasant (7-2) at West Delaware (8-1)
  • Central DeWitt (7-2) at Wahlert Catholic (7-2)

POD D

  • Atlantic (6-3) at Bishop Heelan (7-2)
  • Des Moines Christian (6-3) at Sioux Center (8-1)

Class 2A

POD A

  • OABCIG (6-3) at Kuemper Catholic (9-0), 5 p.m.
  • Unity Christian (4-5) at Cherokee (7-2)

POD B

  • Pella Christian (3-6) at PCM (8-1)
  • Wilton (7-2) at West Branch (7-2)

POD C

  • Mediapolis (5-4) at Mid-Prairie (8-1)
  • Van Meter (7-2) at Roland-Story (7-2)

POD D

  • Hampton-Dumont-CAL (5-4) at Osage (9-0)
  • Waukon (6-3) at Alburnett (7-2)

Class 1A

POD A

  • Lawton-Bronson (5-4) at West Lyon (9-0)
  • Underwood (7-2) at West Marshall (7-2) 

POD B

  • Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (6-3) at Grundy Center (9-0)
  • Sigourney/Keota (5-4) at Beckman Catholic (8-1)

POD C

  • Cascade (7-2) at Regina (9-0)
  • Pleasantville (8-1) at Hudson (5-4)

POD D

  • Ridge View (6-3) at South Hardin (8-1)
  • Hinton (6-3) at Treynor (8-1)

Class A

POD A

  • Gehlen Catholic (4-5) at MMCRU (9-0)
  • Madrid (6-3) at Woodbury Central (9-0)

POD B

  • West Fork (7-2) at Saint Ansgar (9-0)
  • North Linn (8-1) at Pekin (9-0)

POD C

  • Mount Ayr (6-3) at ACGC (9-0)
  • Sibley-Ocheyedan (5-4) at West Sioux (8-1)

POD D

  • Maquoketa Valley (7-2) at Wapsie Valley (9-0)
  • BGM (7-2) at Lynnville-Sully (8-1)

Eight-Player

POD A

  • North Union (5-3) at Bishop Garrigan (9-0)
  • Clarksville (7-2) at Don Bosco (6-2)

POD B

  • Southeast Warren (7-2) at Woodbine (8-0)
  • Fremont-Mills (7-2) at Bedford (8-1)

POD C

  • Easton Valley (8-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (9-0)
  • Turkey Valley (6-3) at Edgewood-Colesburg (9-0)

POD D

  • Janesville (6-4) at Iowa Valley (9-0)
  • Montezuma (7-2) at Audubon (9-0)

