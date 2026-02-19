Minnesota High School Girls Hockey State Tournament Live Updates, Scores, Schedule - February 19, 2026
Follow the action from the MSHSL girls hockey Class 2A quarterfinals
The 2026 Minnesota high school girls hockey state tournament continues on Thursday at Grand Casino Arena with the Class 2A quarterfinals.
High School On SI will have live updates and final scores from each game on this page throughout the day.
No. 1 Hill-Murray (23-3-1) vs. No. 8 Lakeville North (17-9-2)
11 a.m.
No. 4 Edina (20-4-3) vs. No. 5 Bemidji (20-5-1)
1 p.m.
No. 2 Centennial/Spring Lake Park (24-3-1) vs. No. 7 Farmington (22-4-1)
6 p.m.
No. 3 Holy Family Catholic (24-3) vs. No. 6 Andover (17-10-1)
8 p.m.
More from High School On SI
Published