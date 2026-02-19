High School

Minnesota High School Girls Hockey State Tournament Live Updates, Scores, Schedule - February 19, 2026

Follow the action from the MSHSL girls hockey Class 2A quarterfinals

Jack Butler

Holy Family Catholic plays Andover in the 2025 Minnesota high school girls hockey Class 2A quarterfinals
Holy Family Catholic plays Andover in the 2025 Minnesota high school girls hockey Class 2A quarterfinals / Jeff Lawler

The 2026 Minnesota high school girls hockey state tournament continues on Thursday at Grand Casino Arena with the Class 2A quarterfinals.


High School On SI will have live updates and final scores from each game on this page throughout the day.

No. 1 Hill-Murray (23-3-1) vs. No. 8 Lakeville North (17-9-2)

11 a.m.

No. 4 Edina (20-4-3) vs. No. 5 Bemidji (20-5-1)

1 p.m.

No. 2 Centennial/Spring Lake Park (24-3-1) vs. No. 7 Farmington (22-4-1)

6 p.m.

No. 3 Holy Family Catholic (24-3) vs. No. 6 Andover (17-10-1)

8 p.m.

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Minnesota