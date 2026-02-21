High School

Centennial vs. Holy Family Catholic: Live Score Updates from MSHSL Girls Hockey Class 2A Semifinal (2/20)

Get game updates of the Minnesota high school girls hockey state tournament semifinal between the Cougars and the Fire

Holy Family Catholic plays Centennial in the 2026 Minnesota high school girls hockey Class 2A semifinals
Holy Family Catholic plays Centennial in the 2026 Minnesota high school girls hockey Class 2A semifinals / Jeff Lawler

ST. PAUL -- The No. 2 Centennial/Spring Lake Park Cougars (25-3-1) play the No. 3 Holy Family Catholic Fire (25-3) in the 2026 MSHSL Class 2A semifinal on Friday at Grand Casino Arena.

The Cougars and the Fire played four times in the regular season, and they split the matchups 2-2.

In the quarterfinals, Centennial/Spring Lake Park defeated Farmington 7-5. Holy Family Catholic shut out Andover, 4-0.

The winner will play the winner of No. 1 Hill-Murray vs. No. 4 Edina on Saturday in the Class 2A championship at 7 p.m.

Updates will be here when the game begins. The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

