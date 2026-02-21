Centennial vs. Holy Family Catholic: Live Score Updates from MSHSL Girls Hockey Class 2A Semifinal (2/20)
Get game updates of the Minnesota high school girls hockey state tournament semifinal between the Cougars and the Fire
ST. PAUL -- The No. 2 Centennial/Spring Lake Park Cougars (25-3-1) play the No. 3 Holy Family Catholic Fire (25-3) in the 2026 MSHSL Class 2A semifinal on Friday at Grand Casino Arena.
The Cougars and the Fire played four times in the regular season, and they split the matchups 2-2.
In the quarterfinals, Centennial/Spring Lake Park defeated Farmington 7-5. Holy Family Catholic shut out Andover, 4-0.
The winner will play the winner of No. 1 Hill-Murray vs. No. 4 Edina on Saturday in the Class 2A championship at 7 p.m.
