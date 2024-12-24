Regional qualifying sites for Iowa girls high school wrestling set
Regional qualifying sites for the upcoming Iowa girls high school state wrestling championships were announced recently.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union revealed the sites for Class 2A and 1A. This marks the first time that there are multiple classes, as the past state tournaments included just one bracket for all schools.
All the qualifiers will take place on Friday, Jan. 31 with wrestling beginning at 4 p.m. The eight schools hosting regional meets in 2A will be Ames, Lewis Central, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Mason City, Independence, South Tama, Iowa City High and Waukee Northwest.
Qualifying in 1A will take place at eight different sites. Those host schools will be Central Decatur, East Buchanan, Red Oak, Solon, Colfax-Mingo, Osage, Sioux Center and Williamsburg.
The 64 largest schools with wrestling programs will comprise 2A with the remaining schools making up the 1A field.
For each of the eight regional tournaments in 2A and 1A, the champion and runner-up at each weight class advances to the state tournament.
The 2025 state wrestling tournament takes place Feb. 6-7 from the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. Finals will be held on six mats beginning that Friday at 6 p.m. along with the third and fifth place placement matches.