High School

Regional qualifying sites for Iowa girls high school wrestling set

Teams now know where they will head to qualify for girls state wrestling this year

Dana Becker

Fort Dodge's Mariaha Benedict celebrates with her coach, Jon Koenig, after winning a title at the Donnybrook earlier this year. The regional sites for girls state wrestling were announced recently.
Fort Dodge's Mariaha Benedict celebrates with her coach, Jon Koenig, after winning a title at the Donnybrook earlier this year. The regional sites for girls state wrestling were announced recently. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Regional qualifying sites for the upcoming Iowa girls high school state wrestling championships were announced recently.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union revealed the sites for Class 2A and 1A. This marks the first time that there are multiple classes, as the past state tournaments included just one bracket for all schools.

All the qualifiers will take place on Friday, Jan. 31 with wrestling beginning at 4 p.m. The eight schools hosting regional meets in 2A will be Ames, Lewis Central, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Mason City, Independence, South Tama, Iowa City High and Waukee Northwest.

Qualifying in 1A will take place at eight different sites. Those host schools will be Central Decatur, East Buchanan, Red Oak, Solon, Colfax-Mingo, Osage, Sioux Center and Williamsburg. 

The 64 largest schools with wrestling programs will comprise 2A with the remaining schools making up the 1A field. 

For each of the eight regional tournaments in 2A and 1A, the champion and runner-up at each weight class advances to the state tournament. 

The 2025 state wrestling tournament takes place Feb. 6-7 from the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. Finals will be held on six mats beginning that Friday at 6 p.m. along with the third and fifth place placement matches.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa