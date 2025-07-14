Regional softball finals: 3A, 4A, 5A take to the field for state bids
The final 24 spots in the upcoming Iowa high school state softball tournament will be determined Tuesday night, as Class 3A, 4A and 5A hold regional finals.
Winners of each game advance to the state tournament, which begins Monday, July 21 in Fort Dodge from Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex.
Pleasant Valley, the defending 5A champion, hosts Muscatine, while Williamsburg, who claimed 3A gold last summer, takes on Eagle Grove at home.
ADM, the 4A runners-up, are set for action against Sergeant Bluff-Luton while both 5A runner-up West Des Moines Valley and 3A silver medalist Davenport Assumption are on the state doorstep.
The 1A and 2A regional finals all take place Monday night.
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL REGIONAL FINALS
(Tuesday’s Games all start at 7 p.m.)
Class 3A
- Dubuque Wahlert vs. West Delaware
- Albia vs. Centerville
- Estherville-Lincoln Central vs. Algona
- Mount Vernon vs. Center Point-Urbana
- PCM vs. Missouri Valley
- Davenport Assumption vs. Washington
- West Liberty vs. West Marshall
- Williamsburg vs. Eagle Grove
Class 4A
- ADM vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Creston
- Clear Creek-Amana vs. North Scott
- Fort Dodge vs. Western Dubuque
- Boone vs. North Polk
- Oskaloosa vs. Norwalk
- Pella vs. Gilbert
- Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Bondurant-Farrar
Class 5A
- Ankeny Centennial vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Linn-Mar vs. Iowa City Liberty
- Cedar Falls vs. Iowa City High
- Dowling Catholic vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson
- Waukee Northwest vs. Ottumwa
- Pleasant Valley vs. Muscatine
- Southeast Polk vs. Ankeny
- West Des Moines Valley vs. Waukee