Reigning Iowa boys state champion head coach takes new position
Siouxland Christian will turn its basketball program over to a proven winner. The school announced they have hired Loren De Jong, who led MOC-Floyd Valley to the Class 3A state championship this past winter.
De Jong was also named Director of Athletics Development for the school, which is located in Sioux City. The private school had an enrollment of just under 300 at the last census taken.
Under De Jong, MOC-Floyd Valley experienced plenty of success, reaching the state tournament a total of 11 times. The Dutchmen went 616-195 under De Jong, who was twice named coach of the year in Iowa.
“It’s an honor to be joining Siouxland Christian, a school built on the rock-solid foundation of Jesus Christ,” De Jong said (thanks to Siouxland Proud for the quotes). “I am passionate about my faith in Jesus Christ and passionate about sports. It is a privilege to play a role in using the gift of basketball and all sports programs as a tool in God’s hand to grow the faith of our student athletes.”
Siouxland Christian went 2-15 last year, the fourth straight season they have failed to reach double-digit wins. The Eagles went 10-11 in 2020-21 and were 19-4 the season before.
Juniors Bennett Pfister, Benjamin Bittinger, Biar Bair and Jackson Stansberry are all set to return along with sophomore Micaiah Camping.
MOC-Floyd Valley finished the 2024-25 season 23-4 overall, the third straight season they have won at least 20 games. The Flying Dutchmen are set to graduate starters Blake Aalbers, owen Vander Pol and Ahman Langton, with Carter Van Gelder and Draeden Punt expected to return.