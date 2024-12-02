Revealing the Iowa prep football players of the year in all classes
Recently, High School Sports on SI held fan voting to determine who you thought was the top prep football player in Iowa by classification.
Following thousands of votes being cast and tabulated, the results are in. Thank you all for taking part in the polls.
Below are those results for both fan voting and voting by the High School on SI staff:
Class 5A
Fan voting: Wyatt Young, Cedar Rapids Washington
High School on SI voting: Reece Rettig, Iowa City Liberty
Wyatt Young had an incredible senior season, anchoring the Cedar Rapids Washington defense with 55 tackles including 12.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss. Of his 55 stops, 42 were solos from his position along the defensive line.
In his first season as starting QB, Reece Rettig led Iowa City Liberty to the state semifinals. He completed 73 percent of his passes for 2,719 yards with 32 touchdowns against just three interceptions. The junior also added 482 yards rushing with six more scores.
Class 4A
Fan voting: Nathan Feldmann, North Polk
High School on SI voting: Feldmann
The unanimous choice in 4A after guiding North Polk to its first-ever state football championship, Nathan Feldmann was an exceptional field general. While he was more than capable of getting it done in the air with 947 yards and 12 TDs, Feldmann dominated with his legs, rushing for 1,892 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also made 43.5 tackles with four interceptions and a fumble recovery for a score.
Class 3A
Fan voting: Gavin Warren, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
High School on SI voting: Coen Matson, Humboldt
Gavin Warren was a vital piece to the success of Sergeant Bluff-Luton on both sides of the ball. On defense, he picked off six passes, recovered a fumble and made 31 tackles with 26 solo stops. On offense, Warren recorded a team-high 14 receptions for 269 yards and four TDs while even completing a 42-yard pass.
Coen Matson, a senior, took over control of the Humboldt offense from his brother, current Iowa State player Caden Matson. And the Wildcats did not skip a beat. Multiple appearances in the state semifinals came, including a run to the finals this year. Matson completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,616 yards with 28 touchdowns, adding 332 yards and five scores on the ground.
Class 2A
Fan voting: Adrien Robbins, PCM
High School on SI voting: Quincy Collins, West Burlington
Running backs dominated in 2A this past fall, as Adrien Robbins from PCM ran 245 times for 2,191 yards and 24 touchdowns, averaging almost nine yards per carry. He caught another 16 balls for 305 with five more scores while recording 23.5 tackles and three interceptions - including a pick-6 - on defense.
Opposing defenses knew they had to stop Quincy Collins when preparing to play West Burlington. That didn’t matter, though, as the senior still racked up eye-popping numbers. Collins finished the year with 272 carries for 2,474 yards and 35 touchdowns, adding six catches for 85 more yards. When he wasn’t dominating defenses, he was shutting down offenses, recording 53 tackles including 3.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss with an interception.
Class 1A
Fan voting: Jordan Dusenberry, Wilton
High School on SI voting: Judd Jirovsky, Grundy Center
Teams quickly learned they could not throw on the side of the field where Jordan Dusenberry was present, as the Wilton senior picked off eight passes this year. He recorded 43 tackles while adding 44 receptions for 412 yards and a TD on offense.
Another first-year starter at QB, Judd Jirovsky kept the Grundy Center machine rolling, leading the Spartans to another state title. The junior hit on almost 74 percent of his throws, racking up 2,181 yards with 25 TDs and just one interception among his 193 attempts. He also ran for 532 yards and 18 touchdowns while making 19.5 tackles and picking off eight passes - including two returned for scores - on defense.
Class A
Fan voting: Keenan Kilburg, Bellevue
High School on SI voting: Carter Kunze, Tri-Center
Bellevue junior Keenan Kilburg became just the fourth 11-player receiver to record 100 catches in a season, finishing right on triple digits for 1,159 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also showed off his skills running the football, adding 105 yards and two more scores. On defense, Killburg had 29.5 tackles with 26 solo stops, a sack and three tackles for loss to go along with two interceptions.
Tri-Center featured one of the most prolific offenses in the state, as AJ Harder threw it and Carter Kunze ran it. Kunze, a senior, helped the Trojans win their first-ever title, rushing 347 times for 2,487 yards with 39 touchdowns scored. He added 140 yards and a TD in the air while recording 59 tackles with 3.5 for loss and a pick-6 on defense.
8-Man
Fan voting: Trayton Cink, Bishop Garrigan
High School on SI voting: Pryce Rochford, Edgewood-Colesburg
After having his junior season limited due to an injury, Bishop Garrigan’s Trayton Cink came out firing this past year. Cink helped the Golden Bears reach the semifinals, rushing for 1,244 yards and 25 touchdowns on just 143 carries. He also caught seven passes for 111 and a TD while making 18 tackles on defense.
Not many players meant more to the offense than Pryce Rochford, as the Edgewood-Colesburg senior ran for 2,622 yards and scored 47 touchdowns on 232 carries. Oh, he was also the starting QB, throwing for another 924 yards and 15 TDs while making 89.5 tackles including two sacks and seven for loss with three interceptions - two he returned for scores - and four fumble recoveries - with another two for scores. Add it all up and that is 67 total touchdowns accounted for when you factor in the punt return he had.