Rock Valley Back On Top Of Iowa Girls Basketball In 2A

For the first time since finishing off a three-peat in 2003 with Deb Remmerde, Rock Valley won the Class 2A state title, knocking off Hinton Saturday, 67-57.

The Rockets erased an early deficit against the defending state champions from the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa, using a 35-point second half to distance themselves. The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union hosted the tournament.

Haevyn Ranschau exploded for 29 points, sinking nine 3-pointers to lead Rock Valley with her best Remmerde impersonation. Remmerde ended her high school career as the all-time leading scorer in Iowa girls high school basketball history, a mark that was later surpassed by former Pocahontas Area star Elle Ruffridge.

Hudsyn Ranschau added 18 points, six rebounds and six assists, as Caydence Harmsen scored 14 with eight rebounds and six assists.

Barrage Of 3-Pointers Helped Carry Rock Valley To Title

The nine 3-pointers were an all-tournament single-game record, as Rock Valley broke the single-game team mark for triples that was previously held by Woodbury Central at 11. Ranschau also set the 2A record for 3-pointers in a single tournament, as her team broke that record, as well.

Hinton star Sydney Doeschot scored 19 points with four assists, Keely Derochie had 11 points and eight rebounds, Karlyn Kovarna had eight and 10 rebounds, and Raelyn Kempema finished with nine points.

Rock Valley sank 14 triples and made just three two-point baskets, going 19-for-25 from the free throw line.

Three From Rock Valley Land On All-Tournament Team

With her performance, Haevyn Ranschau was named the all-tournament MVP and the Iowa Pork Producers Top Producer of the Game, as Hudson Ranschau and Harmsen joined her. Doeschot, Channing Johnson of Denver and Addison Mauer from Treynor completed the team.