Iowa Girls State Basketball: 2A, 1A Championships Set

The last two championship games at the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament are now set, as the semifinals in Class 2A and Class 1A took place Friday from Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

Defending 2A state champion Hinton punched its return ticket to Saturday’s 4:45 p.m. contest with a 57-48 victory over Denver.

A quick start to the contest for the Blackhawks helped propel them to their 20th win of the season, as Sydney Doeschot scored 19 points with seven rebounds and five assists. Raelyn Kempema had 15 points and Addison Glass added 12.

For the Cyclones, who were looking to add a basketball title to the last two volleyball championships they captured, Channing Johnson scored 12 points. Lexi Bentham had 11 and Grace Mullihan finished with eight points and nine rebounds.

Rock Valley Lands Spot In Final For First Time Since 2003

The last time Rock Valley played for a girls state basketball championship was in 2003, as they won a third consecutive title.

The Rockets are back there, as they will take on Hinton Saturday for the title after besting Treynor, 57-54.

Rock Valley and Hinton are separated by less than 50 miles in northwest Iowa.

Caydence Harmsen was one of three players in double figures, scoring 17 points. Hudsyn Ranschau had 13 and six rebounds, four blocks and three steals, and Haevyn Ranschau added 12 with seven rebounds.

Ciana Zomer grabbed 17 rebounds, as the Rockets finished with a plus-14 edge on the glass and blocked 12 shots.

Ella Thornton had 15 for the Cardinals, as Nora Konz, Addison Mauer and Stella Sornson all scored 12.

Bishop Garrigan Returns To 1A Championship Round

For the first time since 2023 when Audi Crooks led them to a second consecutive title, Bishop Garrigan will play for the Class 1A gold after defeating Dunkerton, 49-38.

A familiar foe stands in the way of the Golden Bears, as Newell-Fonda will be the opponent on Saturday night at 7 p.m. inside the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

Emmi Bartolo knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 17 points, Madelyn Tigges had 14 points and six rebounds, and Graclyn Eastman finished with five points, 14 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals to lift Bishop Garrigan.

Hailey Kipp recorded a double-double for Dunkerton, scoring 11 points with 12 rebounds. Abbi Waskow had nine points and Kylee Pexa eight with six rebounds and three steals.

Newell-Fonda Gets Revenge On Council Bluffs St. Albert

Last year, Newell-Fonda fell in a double-overtime thriller to Council Bluffs St. Albert for the 1A title.

And for a half, it appeared as if the Mustangs would suffer the same fate.

But Newell-Fonda erased a halftime deficit and eliminated the Saintes, 50-45, to secure a return trip to the championship.

Quinn Sievers, a freshman, scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Mustangs, adding eight rebounds and two assists. Ellie Sievers had 11 points and five steals while Jocee Walsh contributed six points, five rebounds and three steals.

For Council Bluffs St. Albert, Avah Underwood scored 16 points with 10 rebounds, five steals and three blocks. Brooklyn Rutledge added eight points with eight rebounds.