Scary situation at Iowa high school state wrestling championships
A hush fell over the crowd inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Thursday during a showdown in Class 3A at the Iowa high school state wrestling championships.
Dylan Munson of Cedar Rapids Prairie and Weston Porter from Lewis Central were squaring off in a 113-pound contest for a spot in the semifinals. The showdown was much-anticipated between the two.
Unfortunately, nobody was able to see the kind of end result they wanted after Porter used an illegal slam that left Munson out on the mat. Porter, a sophomore, had scored a takedown and was in looking for another when he dropped Munson on his head.
Munson, a senior, laid on the mat for several moments as medical professionals tended to him. A backboard was brought out and Munson was placed in a neck brace, according to reporter KJ Pilcher of the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
The crowd rose in applause for Munson, who offered a thumbs up. He was awarded the win via disqualification, advancing to the semifinals and a matchup with Iowa City West’s Alexander Pierce.
Munson will place in the Top 6 but his return status to the tournament is unknown at this point. He also placed sixth last year at state and was seventh the season before.
Porter was a state runner-up last year at 106 pounds as a freshman.