Sioux City Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 29 games scheduled across the Sioux City area on Friday, October 3, including three games featuring statewide top 25 teams. You can follow every game live on our Sioux City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Iowa's top-ranked teams as No. 9 Sioux City East looks to improve upon their 3-1 record against Roosevelt. Meanwhile, No. 11 Bishop Heelan Catholic takes on MOC-Floyd Valley at 7 p.m.
Pierce (4-1) vs O'Neill (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Lakeview (5-0) vs Wayne (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Oakland-Craig (0-4) vs Ponca (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Norfolk (3-2) vs Omaha South (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Cedar Catholic (4-0) vs Battle Creek (2-3) - 7:00 PM
South Sioux City (1-4) vs Bellevue West (2-3) - 7:00 PM
West Monona (0-5) vs Westwood (1-4) - 7:00 PM
South O'Brien (1-4) vs West Sioux (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (1-4) vs Sioux Central (2-3) - 7:00 PM
MMCRU (5-0) vs Gehlen Catholic (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Sheldon (1-4) vs Unity Christian (1-4) - 7:00 PM
West Bend-Mallard (2-2) vs Kingsley-Pierson (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Okoboji (5-0) vs Southeast Valley (3-2) - 7:00 PM
West Lyon (5-0) vs Ridge View (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Woodbury Central (5-0) vs Akron-Westfield (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Sioux Center (4-1) vs Webster City (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Lincoln Central (0-5) vs Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG) (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Spirit Lake (1-4) vs Kuemper (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Hinton (2-3) vs Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Northwest Webster (3-2) vs Emmetsburg (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Storm Lake (2-3) vs Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-1) - 7:00 PM
East Sac County (2-3) vs South Central Calhoun (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Sioux City North (1-4) vs Urbandale (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Western Christian (4-1) vs Central Lyon (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Washington (3-2) vs Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Alta/Aurelia (0-5) vs Lawton-Bronson (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Fort Dodge (4-1) vs Spencer (1-4) - 7:00 PM
MOC-Floyd Valley (4-1) vs Bishop Heelan Catholic (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Roosevelt (2-3) vs Sioux City East (4-1) - 7:00 PM
