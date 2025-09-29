High School

Iowa High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 29, 2025

The latest High School on SI Iowa High School Football rankings

Dana Becker

Ankeny's Daniel Larmie (0) runs the ball for a big gain against Linn-Mar on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at Ankeny Stadium.
Ankeny's Daniel Larmie (0) runs the ball for a big gain against Linn-Mar on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at Ankeny Stadium. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ankeny High School used a big win over Sioux City East to vault into the latest Iowa High School Football Top 25 Rankings by High School on SI Iowa.

The Hawks improved to 4-1 and entered the rankings at No. 15 after besting the Black Raiders, 26-20. Sioux City East fell from the ranks of the unbeaten and the No. 2 spot in the poll, dropping to ninth.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton moved up a spot after topping Fort Dodge, who was ninth last week. The Warriors earned a 38-0 road victory.

Waukee Northwest held firm at No. 1 following a one-sided 63-6 triumph vs. Des Moines East.

The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.

Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 6 Top 25:

High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 6 Top 25

1. Waukee Northwest (5-0)

Last week: defeated Des Moines East, 63-6

Next game: vs. Ottumwa, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: No. 1

2. West Des Moines Valley (4-1)

Last week: defeated Indianola, 24-0

Next game: vs. Ankeny Centennial, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: No. 3

3. Dowling Catholic (4-1)

Last week: defeated Waterloo West, 55-7

Next game: at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: No. 4

4. Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-0)

Last week: defeated Cedar Rapids Washington, 42-15

Next game: vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: No. 5

5. Johnston (4-1)

Last week: defeated Council Bluffs Lincoln, 49-7

Next game: at Ankeny, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: No. 6

6. Iowa City Liberty (4-1)

Last week: defeated Iowa City West, 44-31

Next game: vs. Davenport Central, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: No. 7

7. Carroll Kuemper (5-0)

Last week: defeated Southeast Valley, 42-6

Next game: vs. Spirit Lake, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: No. 8

8. Pella (5-0)

Last week: defeated Marion, 48-0

Next game: vs. Newton, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: No. 10

9. Sioux City East (4-1)

Last week: lost to Ankeny, 26-20

Next game: vs. Des Moines Roosevelt, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: No. 2

10. Southeast Polk (3-2)

Last week: defeated Ottumwa, 70-6

Next game: at Iowa City High, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: No. 11

11. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (4-1)

Last week: defeated Sioux Center, 28-15

Next game: vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: No. 12

12. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-1)

Last week: defeated Fort Dodge, 38-0

Next game: vs. Storm Lake, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: No. 13

13. Grundy Center (5-0)

Last week: defeated Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, 56-8

Next game: vs. South Hardin, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: No. 14

14. Iowa City Regina (5-0)

Last week: defeated Durant, 50-6

Next game: at Sigourney Keota, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: No. 15

15. Ankeny (4-1)

Last week: defeated Sioux City East, 26-20

Next game: vs. Johnston, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: Unranked

16. Solon (5-0)

Last week: defeated Fairfield, 77-0

Next game: vs. Keokuk, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: No. 18

17. North Polk (4-1)

Last week: defeated Ballard, 22-3

Next game: at Bondurant-Farrar, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: No. 19

18. Mount Vernon (4-1)

Last week: defeated Maquoketa, 50-0

Next game: vs. Center Point-Urbana, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: No. 20

19. Fort Dodge (4-1)

Last week: lost to Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 38-0

Next game: at Spencer, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: No. 9

20. ADM (4-1)

Last week: defeated Boone, 42-7

Next game: at Council Bluffs Jefferson, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: No. 21

21. Clear Lake (5-0)

Last week: defeated Independence, 43-0

Next game: vs. Benton, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: No. 22

22. Gilbert (5-0)

Last week: defeated Bondurant-Farrar, 55-6

Next game: vs. Carlisle, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: No. 23

23. Iowa City West (4-1)

Last week: lost to Iowa City Liberty, 44-31

Next game: vs. Muscatine, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: No. 16

24. Cedar Falls (4-1)

Last week: defeated Dubuque Hempstead, 56-13

Next game: at Bettendorf, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: No. 24

25. North Scott (3-2)

Last week: defeated Davenport West, 49-8

Next game: at Western Dubuque, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: No. 25

Dropped out: No. 17 Algona

Others receiving votes: Dallas Center-Grimes; Newton; West Lyon.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa