Iowa High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 29, 2025
Ankeny High School used a big win over Sioux City East to vault into the latest Iowa High School Football Top 25 Rankings by High School on SI Iowa.
The Hawks improved to 4-1 and entered the rankings at No. 15 after besting the Black Raiders, 26-20. Sioux City East fell from the ranks of the unbeaten and the No. 2 spot in the poll, dropping to ninth.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton moved up a spot after topping Fort Dodge, who was ninth last week. The Warriors earned a 38-0 road victory.
Waukee Northwest held firm at No. 1 following a one-sided 63-6 triumph vs. Des Moines East.
The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.
Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 6 Top 25:
1. Waukee Northwest (5-0)
Last week: defeated Des Moines East, 63-6
Next game: vs. Ottumwa, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: No. 1
2. West Des Moines Valley (4-1)
Last week: defeated Indianola, 24-0
Next game: vs. Ankeny Centennial, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: No. 3
3. Dowling Catholic (4-1)
Last week: defeated Waterloo West, 55-7
Next game: at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: No. 4
4. Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-0)
Last week: defeated Cedar Rapids Washington, 42-15
Next game: vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: No. 5
5. Johnston (4-1)
Last week: defeated Council Bluffs Lincoln, 49-7
Next game: at Ankeny, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: No. 6
6. Iowa City Liberty (4-1)
Last week: defeated Iowa City West, 44-31
Next game: vs. Davenport Central, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: No. 7
7. Carroll Kuemper (5-0)
Last week: defeated Southeast Valley, 42-6
Next game: vs. Spirit Lake, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: No. 8
8. Pella (5-0)
Last week: defeated Marion, 48-0
Next game: vs. Newton, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: No. 10
9. Sioux City East (4-1)
Last week: lost to Ankeny, 26-20
Next game: vs. Des Moines Roosevelt, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: No. 2
10. Southeast Polk (3-2)
Last week: defeated Ottumwa, 70-6
Next game: at Iowa City High, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: No. 11
11. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (4-1)
Last week: defeated Sioux Center, 28-15
Next game: vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: No. 12
12. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-1)
Last week: defeated Fort Dodge, 38-0
Next game: vs. Storm Lake, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: No. 13
13. Grundy Center (5-0)
Last week: defeated Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, 56-8
Next game: vs. South Hardin, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: No. 14
14. Iowa City Regina (5-0)
Last week: defeated Durant, 50-6
Next game: at Sigourney Keota, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: No. 15
15. Ankeny (4-1)
Last week: defeated Sioux City East, 26-20
Next game: vs. Johnston, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: Unranked
16. Solon (5-0)
Last week: defeated Fairfield, 77-0
Next game: vs. Keokuk, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: No. 18
17. North Polk (4-1)
Last week: defeated Ballard, 22-3
Next game: at Bondurant-Farrar, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: No. 19
18. Mount Vernon (4-1)
Last week: defeated Maquoketa, 50-0
Next game: vs. Center Point-Urbana, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: No. 20
19. Fort Dodge (4-1)
Last week: lost to Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 38-0
Next game: at Spencer, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: No. 9
20. ADM (4-1)
Last week: defeated Boone, 42-7
Next game: at Council Bluffs Jefferson, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: No. 21
21. Clear Lake (5-0)
Last week: defeated Independence, 43-0
Next game: vs. Benton, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: No. 22
22. Gilbert (5-0)
Last week: defeated Bondurant-Farrar, 55-6
Next game: vs. Carlisle, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: No. 23
23. Iowa City West (4-1)
Last week: lost to Iowa City Liberty, 44-31
Next game: vs. Muscatine, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: No. 16
24. Cedar Falls (4-1)
Last week: defeated Dubuque Hempstead, 56-13
Next game: at Bettendorf, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: No. 24
25. North Scott (3-2)
Last week: defeated Davenport West, 49-8
Next game: at Western Dubuque, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: No. 25
Dropped out: No. 17 Algona
Others receiving votes: Dallas Center-Grimes; Newton; West Lyon.