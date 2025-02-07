Some late-season shifting in latest girls basketball rankings
The latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union rankings were released this week, coming out a day early with the reveal of the regional pairings in three classes.
While 5A and 4A await their postseason destinations, those in 3A-1A know the path to Des Moines and the state tournament.
All five No. 1 teams remained the same once again this week, but 3A saw some movement in the upper-half. Estherville-Lincoln Central dropped from No. 2 to sixth, as Dubuque Wahlert, Williamsburg, Forest City and Cherokee all moved up.
Iowa City West cracked the Top 10 in 5A, climbing from 11th to eighth and moving past Iowa City High and Iowa City Liberty.
Johnston (5A), Sioux City Bishop Heelan (4A), Mount Vernon (3A), Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (2A) and Council Bluffs St. Albert (1A) remained No. 1 in their respective classes.
Here are the latest IGHSAU rankings, along with the regional pairings in Classes 1A-3A can be found here:
IOWA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC UNION BASKETBALL RANKINGS
(Feb. 5, 2025)
Class 5A
1. Johnston; 2. Dowling Catholic; 3. Waukee Northwest; 4. Ankeny Centennial; 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 6. Pleasant Valley; 7. Davenport North; 8. Iowa City West; 9. Iowa City High; 10. Iowa City Liberty; 11. Waukee; 12. Cedar Falls; 13. Bettendorf; 14. Southeast Polk; 15. Ankeny.
Dropped out: none.
Class 4A
1. Sioux City Bishop Heelan; 2. North Polk; 3. Maquoketa; 4. Central DeWitt; 5. Norwalk; 6. Dallas Center-Grimes; 7. Sioux Center; 8. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 9. Waverly-Shell Rock; 10. Carlisle; 11. Carroll; 12. Clear Creek-Amana; 13. Pella; 14. ADM; 15. Marion.
Dropped out: Burlington (15).
Class 3A
1. Mount Vernon; 2. Dubuque Wahlert; 3. Williamsburg; 4. Forest City; 5. Cherokee; 6. Estherville-Lincoln Central; 7. Roland-Story; 8. Algona; 9. PCM; 10. Des Moines Christian; 11. Hampton-Dumont/CAL; 12. Spirit Lake; 13. Harlan; 14. Mediapolis; 15. Center Point-Urbana.
Dropped out: West Marshall (15).
Class 2A
1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont; 2. Iowa City Regina; 3. Hinton; 4. Rock Valley; 5. North Mahaska; 6. Central Lyon; 7. MVAOCOU; 8. Maquoketa Valley; 9. Denver; 10. Treynor; 11. Shenandoah; 12. ACGC; 13. Westwood; 14. Jesup; 15. West Fork.
Dropped out: West Lyon (10); Pocahontas Area (13).
Class 1A
1. Council Bluffs St. Albert; 2. North Linn; 3. Newell-Fonda; 4. Algona Bishop Garrigan; 5. Riceville; 6. Montezuma; 7. Springville; 8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck; 9. Mount Ayr; 10. East Buchanan; 11. Lynnville-Sully; 12. Sigourney; 13. Lenox; 14. Riverside; 15. Saint Ansgar.
Dropped out: non.