Southeast Polk football: 2025 schedule released for defending 5A state champions
The pursuit of a fifth consecutive Class 5A state football championship will begin at home for Southeast Polk this coming fall. The Iowa High School Athletic Association released schedules for all teams for both 2025 and 2026 on Monday.
The only team to win gold in 5A since the classification was created, the Rams will host Ankeny Centennial on Aug. 29 followed by another home game with Iowa City Liberty the following Friday night.
Back-to-back road games see Southeast Polk head to Norwalk and Dowling before returning home to face Ottumwa. They close the year at Iowa City High, vs. Waukee Northwest and Johnston, and at Des Moines East.
The Rams would not be denied last year despite entering the postseason with a 5-4 record. They posted a three-point win over Pleasant Valley before eliminating Iowa City West.
In the semifinals, they downed Iowa City Liberty, 38-35, and topped long-time rival Valley by the same score for the championship.
Dowling reached the semifinals last year, Ankeny Centennial and Johnston made it to the quarterfinals and Iowa City High qualified. Norwalk made the 4A state field.
Several key players are set to graduate from last year including Holden Hansen, who earned MVP of the finals. Returning rusher Drew Thompson will be back along with Stanley Cooper, Teague Cantrall, Joey Lauters, Brayden Lewis, Lafoy Hall, Jack Hope and Joel Thompson.
2025 SOUTHEAST POLK FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 29 Ankeny Centennial
Sept. 5 Iowa City Liberty
Sept. 12 at Norwalk
Sept. 19 at Dowling
Sept. 26 Ottumwa
Oct. 3 at Iowa City High
Oct. 10 Waukee Northwest
Oct. 17 Johnston
Oct. 24 at Des Moines East