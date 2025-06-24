High School

Southeast Polk star wrestler makes college decision early

Nico DeSalvo of Southeast Polk has committed to Minnesota

Southeast Polk's Nico DeSalvo committed to the University of Minnesota to wrestle recently.
It did not take Nico DeSalvo long to decide his next stop on the wrestling mats.

DeSalvo, a Southeast Polk High School junior beginning this fall, committed to the University of Minnesota to continue his wrestling career. DeSalvo made the decision shortly after he was officially offered by the program.

A two-time Iowa high school state champion, DeSalvo has been a mainstay in the lineup for the Rams since entering two years ago. During that time, Southeast Polk has won both traditional and dual state championships in Class 3A.

DeSalvo, expected to compete in the 125-pound weight class for the Gophers, finished third in 2023 at Fargo in 16U freestyle and was also the bronze medalist at the USAW’s Preseason Nationals in 2024.

Brandon Engrum has been the head coach at Minnesota since 2017, as the program has crowned 12 national champions, three national team titles and five Big Ten championships with him on the staff. He was an assistant for five years and is a former three-time NCAA All-American and two-time Big Ten champion.

