Southeast Polk Takes Early Lead At Iowa High School State Wrestling
Defending Class 3A Iowa high school state wrestling champion Southeast Polk returned to the top of the team standings after the opening night of action.
The four-day event hosted by the Iowa High School Athletic Association began Wednesday in Des Moines, Iowa from the Casey’s Center.
And just like it ended last year, the Rams raced out to an early lead, scoring 68 points. North Scott, Indianola, Dowling Catholic, Bettendorf and Linn-Mar follow after first and second round matches on the championship side, along with a round of consolation bouts.
The remaining two classes will hit the mats on Thursday, along with the quarterfinals for 3A. Wrestling begins at 9 a.m. and continues throughout the day.
Southeast Polk Keeps 11 Alive On Championship Side
Southeast Polk was the lone school to qualify a wrestler at all 14 weight classes, as the Rams went 11 of those 14 alive and into the quarters. Amir Newman-Winfrey, Mathew Prine, Eddie Woody, Nash Hanson, Wil Oberbroeckling, Justis Jesuroga and Cael Roberts each scored falls in their second round matches while Nico DeSalvo won by technical fall.
Alex Penzkover, Dokken Biladeau and Taylor Floyd were the other Southeast Polk wrestlers to advance.
One of the closer second round matches took place at 215 pounds where Brandon Bogseth of Ankeny Centennial topped Nick Milburn from Newton in the ultimate tiebreaker, 3-2.
Three-Time Champ Dreshaun Ross Dominates In Lone Match
Dreshaun Ross of Fort Dodge Senior High began his pursuit of state championship No. 4 with a dominating 21-6 technical fall in just 56 seconds at heavyweight.
The finish by Ross marked the fastest technical fall of the session, as two-time state champion and three-time finalist Jake Knight of Bettendorf earned his in 67 seconds.
Kepler Carmichael from North Scott recorded the quickest fall of the day at 17 seconds, with teammates Trey Feist, Cole Bruck and Cole Green all earning pins in 43 seconds or less.
Elliott Gnewuch from Cedar Rapids Xavier, Marcello Rios-Martinez of Des Moines Roosevelt and Knox Ayala from Fort Dodge all tied for the most single-match points at 25.
Complete results can be found on Track Wrestling.